NASCAR Whelen Euro Series picks up new partner

The series and General Tire have reached a six-year agreement for the tire brand to become the new supplier for competition in the series that first began under NASCAR sanction in 2009.

“We are very proud and happy of this long term partnership with General Tire. A six-year commitment is a huge demonstration of confidence in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series and its potential,” said NASCAR Whelen Euro Series President / CEO Jerome Galpin.

“With General Tire we share the same strong willing to further develop Euro NASCAR reaching new heights and promote the General Tire brand across Europe.”

Galpin also added the partnership is just another example of how his series has grown since partnering with NASCAR a decade ago.

“In less than 10 years, the NWES has become one of the most attractive series in Europe with more than 30 cars on the grid, tens of thousands of fans visiting our events and very strong partnerships with world-leading companies supporting Euro NASCAR,” said Galpin. “This is another huge step forward for the series and the sky is the limit!”

Founded in 1915 and part of global leading Continental Group since 1987, General Tire choose the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series as its very first motorsport partner outside North America.

“NASCAR Whelen Euro Series and General Tire make ideal partners, not least because of the rich American heritage we share,” said Guy Frobisher, Senior Project Manager at General Tires in Europe. “It’s a fantastic opportunity for us to showcase our brand in this thrilling and fast-growing motorsport setting.

“What’s more, our engineers in the U.S. have developed a race tire that promises to meet the high expectations of the teams.”

The new partnership will begin in a few months during the annual drivers recruitment winter tests, the new partnership between NASCAR Whelen Euro Series and General officially begins in 2019 with the season opener in Valencia, Spain.