Sweden will now have a presence in NASCAR Euro Series

Sweden’s Memphis Racing enters NASCAR Whelen Euro Series this season fielding the No. 77 Chevrolet for driver Alexander Graff.

With a record-setting list of entries for this weekend’s season opener in Valencia, Spain, the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series has enjoyed solid growth during the offseason. The latest example of growth is the emergence of the first Scandinavian team to join the NWES.

Memphis Racing, based in Åhus, Sweden, will field the No. 77 Chevrolet for Alexander Graff in the ELITE 1 Division this season for the first time.

Memphis Racing is not new to motorsports formerly participating in the Swedish V8 Thunder Car series and is one of the most successful racing teams in Scandinavia with multiple championship wins and are ready to compete in the NASCAR-sanctioned series with high ambitions.

“We have had our eyes on the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series for quite some time and we are excited to finally confirm our entry,” said Richard Berggren, Team Owner of Memphis Racing. “The Euro NASCAR championship features a great atmosphere, with fans close to the action, a competitive but respectful filed and great racing events.

“The support from the NWES organization and Team FJ has been amazing and has made us feel right at home from day 1. We are looking forward to the first race in Valencia and we believe we can be competitive.”

Series President and CEO Jerome Galpin shared the team’s excitement of entering a car in the series.

“It’s great to welcome such a successful team and driver,” said Galpin. “They are used to win a lot in Scandinavia and I’m sure they will be very competitive in NASCAR. This will for sure help raising exposure for NWES in Northern Europe!”

Graff will take on the best NASCAR drivers in Europe in the battle for NWES title.

“This is a big step both for me and my team,” said Alexander Graff, who had the chance to test a Euro NASCAR car in Italy during the NWES Recruitment Days and immediately found a quick pace around the track hosting the second round of the championship. “I received a very warm welcome from the NEWS organization in the winter test and I am sure we will have great season together. I can’t describe how eager I am to sit behind the wheel of the #77 Chevrolet SS in Valencia!”