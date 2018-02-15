Iconic Hezemans family joins NASCAR Whelen Euro Series

Loris Herzemans will drive the No. 50 Ford Mustang prepared by his father Toine for Hendriks Motorsport in the Elite 1 division this season.

Another new driver has decided to contend for the 2018 European NASCAR title as 20-year-old Dutch talent Loris Hezemans will compete in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series in the ELITE 1 Division driving the No. 50 Ford Mustang fielded by Hendriks Motorsport.

Hezemans has been competing in the TCR and GT series and he had the chance to drive a NASCAR car in one of the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series Recruitment Days in December and quickly became one of the fastest drivers on the track during the test session.

“I was really surprised by how the car handled and how funny it is to drive, but also by the potential of the series and future opportunities it offers,” said Hezemans. “If you look at the budgets involved and what you get in return, it is very interesting.

“To have the chance to go racing in the US is fantastic. NASCAR is completely new for me and I want to have a shot at making a career there. I think I adapted well to the NWES car, we are tied with the right team with Hendriks Motorsport and I can’t wait to drive the car again. I look forward to a great season!”

Hezemans also plans to take part in an extensive GT program in 2018.

His car will be owned by a motorsport icon: his father Toine Hezemans.

The elder Hezemans features an impressive resume winning some of the most prestigious endurance races in the world during his driving days in the 1960s and 1970s. Some of the races he won included the 24 Hour Of Le Mans, the 24 Hours of Daytona and the legendary Targa Florio.

Toine Hezemans believes the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series is an ideal proving ground for Loris to develop his talent.

“After the test Loris was really happy with the car and was among the fastest drivers out there,” said the 74-year-old veteran, who also has a vast experience as a team manager, especially in the FIA GT Championship. “I love racing and I have always liked to be personally involved, so we decided to take this step.

“Personally for me it’s all about the fun and the love for racing. I think the whole NASCAR Whelen Euro Series concept is great. The field is very competitive, performances are high and the costs are kept very low with clever choices by the organization.”

Hendriks Motorsport will make its NASCAR debut fielding the No. 50 Ford Mustang and will face a new challenge in preparing the car for road course racing. The team is currently scouting for an ELITE 2 driver to share the car with Hezemans and will have its first test session of 2018 in Italy at the Autodromo di Franciacorta on Feb. 28.

“We have done many projects with Mr. Hezemans and when he decided to buy a NWES car, it was a perfect match for us to be the ones to prepare it,” said team co-owner Roy Hendriks. “We have been to some Euro NASCAR races in the past to study what the best teams are doing.

“The level is high and it’s all rather new for us, but we have podium ambitions so we will need to adapt very quickly and I’m confident we can do it.”

The first event of the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series will be held at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain on April 14-15.