NASCAR Euro Series sets new record for entries

Fresh off its most successful season in history, the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series is set to begin the 2018 season with a record number of entries.

With less than 30 days remaining before the engines will fire up in Valencia, Spain, the Euro Series has already received 30 season entries, setting a new record in the European NASCAR championship history.

There are now 19 different teams who've submitted entries to the NWES organization with a strong mix of returning powerhouses and prestigious newcomers will bring the competition to a new high.

With 10 different teams featuring a NWES race win in their palmares, the battle for the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series titles and trophies promises to be more exciting than ever, confirming NWES as the best touring car series in Europe both for fans and competitors.

All major contenders from the 2017 season will be back to a NWES grid. After winning the NWES Championship with Alon Day, CAAL Racing will return with three Chevrolets. Champion team Knauf Racing will field once again two Mustangs, one of which for ELITE 2 Division champion Thomas Ferrando. PK Carsport will field two cars once again as will Alex Caffi Motorsport, while Braxx Racing will expand to three cars. Racers Motorsport will bring three Mustangs to the track, Renauer Motorsport and MRT by Nocentini will field two. Back will also be perennial contender RDV Compétition alongside Racing Total, DF1 Racing, Mishumotors and The Club Motorsports all with one car. Go Fas Racing Europe, which is the sister team of Go Fas Racing that fields a team in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, will field a team on the NWES grid for the first time while Pegasus Racing will make the switch from Endurance racing and Solaris Motorsport will come from GT racing. Hendriks Motorsport will bring to NASCAR the iconic Hezemans family, while Race Art Technology and BVR Motorsport will both make their NASCAR Whelen Euro Series debut in Valencia. The NASCAR GP of Spain will take place at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo on April 14-15 in the context of the fifth edition of the Valencia NASCAR Fest. Here's the list of registered teams: CAR # TEAM NAT 1 Alex Caffi Motorsport MCO 2 Alex Caffi Motorsport MCO 3 RDV Compétition FRA 5 Renauer Motorsport AUT 7 Racers Motorsport ITA 8 Racers Motorsport ITA 9 Racers Motorsport ITA 11 PK Carsport BEL 12 Solaris Motorsports ITA 15 Renauer Motorsport AUT 24 PK Carsport BEL 27 BVR Motorsport ITA 29 Pegasus Racing FRA 31 Race Art Technology SWI 32 Go Fas Racing USA 33 Mishumotors GER 37 Knauf Racing FRA 40 MRT by Nocentini ITA 41 The Club Motorsports ITA 44 CAAL Racing ITA 46 Racing Total GER 50 Hendriks Motorsports NED 54 CAAL Racing ITA 56 CAAL Racing ITA 58 MRT Nocentini ITA 66 DF1 Racing AUT 73 Knauf Racing FRA 78 Braxx Racing BEL 90 Braxx Racing BEL 91 Braxx Racing BEL