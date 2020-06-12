Top events
NASCAR Euro / Breaking news

NASCAR Euro Series set for September return

NASCAR Euro Series set for September return
By:
Jun 12, 2020

Following the easing of the COVID-19 pandemic’s stay-at-home restrictions in Europe, the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series announced its plan to return to on-track competition.

The tentative schedule will have the series return to competition at the Autodromo Piero Taruffi of Vallelunga on September 12-13. The Italian track will welcome the Euro Series for the first time.

In all, there are five planned NASCAR GPs. Italy will be followed by Belgium at Zolder, Germany at Hockenheim, Czech Republic at Most and Spain at Valencia. The locations will host four races each – two for the NASCAR Euro Pro championship and two for the NASCAR Euro 2 title.

While under present conditions it is not possible to stage races at Brands Hatch, the series still hopes it can be rescheduled for later in the year.

“We are very happy and proud to offer this great calendar to our competitors and European fans,” said Jerome Galpin, NWES President and CEO. “We would like to thank our amazing circuit partners for all their support during these challenging times.

“We work all together to make sure competitors and hopefully race fans will come to the races in the best possible safety conditions and we will adapt our rules and procedures accordingly. We are ready to roll and can’t wait to get back on track.”

Weekend formats and further updates will be announced at a later date.

Revised 2020 NWES schedule

September 12-13 – Vallelunga, Italy
October 3-4 – Zolder, Belgium
October 17-18 – Hockenheim, Germany
November 14-15 – Most, Czech Republic
December 5-6 – Valencia, Spain
TBD – Brands Hatch, UK

Series NASCAR Euro
Author Jim Utter

