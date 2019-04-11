Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Euro / Valencia / Preview

Record entries for NASCAR Euro Series opener at Valencia

shares
comments
Record entries for NASCAR Euro Series opener at Valencia
By:
37m ago

The NASCAR Whelen Euro Series NASCAR GP at Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain, on Saturday opens the 2019 season with largest field in series history.

Race action
Denis Dupont
Pom pom girls
Maciej Dreszer, CAAL Racing Chevrolet
Marconi Abreu, MRT Nocentini Ford and Wilfried Boucenna, Knauf Racing Ford
Marc Goossens, Braxx Racing Chevrolet
Race winner Alon Day
Myatt Snider, ThorSport Racing, Ford F-150

In addition to defending series champion Alon Day, former champion Ander Vilarino and one of the winningest drivers in the history of the series - Frederic Gabillon - are among a who’s-who of championship caliber drivers in the field.

This year the field will also feature a former NASCAR Cup Series champion for the second consecutive year as Bobby Labonte returns while former Formula 1 champion Jacques Villeneuve will compete full-time for the first time this season.

Former Euro Series champions Day and Vilarino will be joined by another NASCAR Hometracks champion when NASCAR Peak Mexico Series Ruben Garcia Jr. will make his first series start Saturday in Valencia.

The Le Mans 24 Hours will also be represented when former winner Christophe Bouchut will also be in the star-studded field of competitors.

From the editor, also read:

A record 33 cars from 19 teams are expected on the grid featuring drivers from 21 countries competing throughout the weekend in the two divisions. A total of 57 drivers are entered between the Elite 1 and Elite 2 division events.

In the Elite 1 division race there will nine drivers in the field who have already taken a checkered flag in the division while the Elite 2 division promises to be just as competitive.

It was announced earlier this week that Myatt Snider, last season’s NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series rookie of the year, will compete full-time this season and he’ll join a talented field that includes drivers such as Vittorio Ghirelli, Giorgio Maggi, Martin Doubek, Nicholas Risitano and Eric De Doncker.

“We are very proud of this 2019 grid, which is the biggest and the best in series history both for quantity and quality of the entrants,” said NWES President Jerome Galpin. “It’s full of great teams, great competitors and great drivers, but also great friends.

“We will be really happy to see everybody in Valencia after a long winter. There’s no better way to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the series. With NASCAR and all our partners we can’t wait to start another exciting season with our fantastic fans.”

Read Also:

Next article
Roundtable: Will Kyle Busch win 10 races in 2019?

Previous article

Roundtable: Will Kyle Busch win 10 races in 2019?
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR , NASCAR Euro
Event Valencia
Author Tim Southers
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Chinese GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from pitlane Chinese GP
Formula 1 / Analysis

Chinese GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from pitlane

1h ago
Vettel: Hamilton only one with no short memory over my errors Article
Formula 1

Vettel: Hamilton only one with no short memory over my errors

Bottas says Ferrari's performance step "unusual" Article
Formula 1

Bottas says Ferrari's performance step "unusual"

News in depth
Record entries for NASCAR Euro Series opener at Valencia
NASCAR Euro

Record entries for NASCAR Euro Series opener at Valencia

Roundtable: Will Kyle Busch win 10 races in 2019?
NASCAR Cup

Roundtable: Will Kyle Busch win 10 races in 2019?

Myatt Snider to compete full time in NASCAR Euro Series
NASCAR Euro

Myatt Snider to compete full time in NASCAR Euro Series

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.