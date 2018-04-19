Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
NASCAR Euro Breaking news

NASCAR Euro Series highlights from Valencia

0 shares
NASCAR Euro Series highlights from Valencia
Get alerts
By: Tim Southers, NASCAR PR Manager
19/04/2018 12:26

The 2018 season for the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series got underway last weekend at Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain.

Defending NASCAR Whelen Euro Series champion Alon Day began defense of his 2017 championship in a dominating way by sweeping both ELITE 1 division races last weekend in the season opener.

Not to be outdone, Frenchman Wilfried Boucenna equaled the performance of Alon Day as he also swept both races in the ELITE 2 division in Valencia.

Both races will air on www.motorsport.tv in the UK and throughout Europe this weekend. To find broadcast times click here for more details.

Check out these highlights from the weekend:

Saturday Highlights

 

Sunday Highlights

 
Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series NASCAR Euro , NASCAR
Drivers Alon Day
Article type Breaking news
0 shares
To the NASCAR Euro main page