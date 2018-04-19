NASCAR Euro Series highlights from Valencia

The 2018 season for the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series got underway last weekend at Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain.

Defending NASCAR Whelen Euro Series champion Alon Day began defense of his 2017 championship in a dominating way by sweeping both ELITE 1 division races last weekend in the season opener.

Not to be outdone, Frenchman Wilfried Boucenna equaled the performance of Alon Day as he also swept both races in the ELITE 2 division in Valencia.

Both races will air on www.motorsport.tv in the UK and throughout Europe this weekend. To find broadcast times click here for more details.

Check out these highlights from the weekend:

Saturday Highlights

Sunday Highlights