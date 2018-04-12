NASCAR Euro Series: ‘Catching up with Alon Day’

This season Motorsport.com will feature drivers from the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series as they battle for the 2018 championship.

This week we feature defending NWES Elite 1 champion Alon Day.

Hometown: Ashdod, Israel

How rewarding was it to win the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series ELITE 1 title last season?

It was definitely a relief for me, me and my team worked so hard during our last three seasons. Everytime we got so close to winning the championship but never finished the deal. This time winning the championship is definitely a feeling of relief knowing now that we are the champions got us to a completely new level and we are going into 2018 stronger than ever.

What have you been up to in the offseason? Any new news to share with fans in Europe, Israel or America?

Immediately after I won the championship I decided the take a small break and moved to a quiet village in Israel taking the time to relax a bit after a stressful year. At that time we have got really close to getting a ride in Monster Energy Cup but as always, budget problems stop me from sitting in a Cup car right now. I will be back to my lovely No. 54 Chevy this weekend for the first round of the NWES championship and I’m ready to prove one more time that I deserve a place in the Cup level.

You've raced in America the Monster Energy Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series. How did the NWES help prepare you to compete in the races in the U.S.?

Stock cars are so much different from any other racing cars in the world, you can see so many good single seater or GT drivers trying to race in NASCAR and having such a hard time adjusting themselves to stock car racing. The NWES championship has taught me so much in the last three years, the unique driving style, the aggressiveness, the race management, the oval race and so on. My Xfinity debut in Mid-Ohio in 2016, running in top-three most of the race, is the best example of how NWES prepared me.

Do you plan to race in the US again this year?

We’re working on that. In the end in motorsports it’s all about the money and sponsors, and we are still looking for that. I definitely know we can find a ride this year, I really want to race in Cup car again!

With the competition getting stronger and stronger, what do you expect from the upcoming season? Who will be the main contenders?

Every year the field is getting bigger and stronger as drivers move up from the Elite 2 division to Elite 1. Strong drivers from across the world join the championship battle and you never know who’s going to be strong in the following race. But I guess that my main rivals are going to be the same from last year, (Anthony) Kumpen, (Borja) Garcia, (Frederic) Gabillon, and (Marc) Goossens will be there for sure. I guess (Stienes) Longin will be there too, as he got faster and faster during his Elite 1 season last year. I’m sure that it’s not going to be easy, but we will try to keep the same form from last year.

What makes being a part of the NWES special to you?

I think that the fact NWES is a European Championship with American roots makes it so special, you don’t see any other championships like that, many motorsports fans in Europe wants to see the American-style races. The want to see American race cars with zero driving aids like in GT and a lot of power, and getting the American atmosphere. And the NWES has definitely provided that, from green to checkered flag there is always action, and it’s hard not to fall in love with this type of racing.

How have your fans responded to you being a NASCAR Champion?

The reaction was amazing, even the sports minister called to congrats me immediately after I won the championship. Tons of messages from Israel and all over the world makes it really special for me and the fans are a major part of why I keep pushing hard and climbing in motorsports and I’m always trying to reach new achievements and titles!

Is there an event in the calendar you particularly look forward this year?

Because we are in Europe, every race is in a different country, different fans, and languages, so every race track have its own unique atmosphere, and I am excited before every race we have. But this year France is back! The oval track in Tours will provide crazy races in my opinion, you start the race and you have no idea who going to win it, and this year we even bigger prize money for that will probably push everybody to their limits.

Is there a moment from 2017 you are particularly happy to remember?

Two moments I will never forget - the first is the green flag in Sonoma which was a dream come true for me, reaching to the top level of motorsports was my dream since I was a kid, and that moment was unforgettable. The second was Zolder 2017, the last race of the season, I had to complete one lap to officially become the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series champion, and the moment I crossed the line my spotter told me on the radio “congratulations, you are the 2017 European champion!!! Enjoy your race!” which put me in tears in my helmet. I knew how much effort and work everybody in CAAL Racing Team put into this, I couldn’t ask for better way to finish the season.

What is your training routine?

I am big simulators fan, I spend most of my day driving in iRacing and training, I believe in my heart that simulators improving my driving skill especially when testing is not available all the time it’s the best alternative I can have. And fitness as always, no one can drive those cars without being fit, the fitter you are, the better you will be, especially in long hot races like in Spain.