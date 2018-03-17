BF Goodrich selected to be official tire for NASCAR Euro Series

The American brand is now the official supplier of racing tires for the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series during the 2018 season.

NASCAR’s only European based series will now compete on BF Goodrich Tires during the 2018 season highlighting one of the most successful racing tires in the history of motorsports.

“We are excited to be a part of the Nascar Whelen Series”, said BFGoodrich Global General Manager Harold Phillips. “As the BF Goodrich brand is anxious to develop high performance tyres that will improve our offer in the performance market for Europe.

“The NASCAR Whelen Euro Series provides an excellent opportunity to partner with a series that showcases the American heritage of the BFGoodrich brand, and can help us learn and compete in a dynamic European market place.”

The NASCAR Whelen Euro Series represents a new proving ground to showcase BF Goodrich’s products performances and durability thanks to its demanding and spectacular characteristics featuring four races over the course of a weekend and two qualifying sessions per weekend with only one set of new tires per car.

“A great American brand joining a great American Series. This is a perfect fit!” declared NWES President - CEO Jerome Galpin. “We are very proud this lifestyle brand with huge legacy of racing performances decided to support our efforts to develop Pure Racing in Europe. We share the common vision to provide the best to everybody looking for fun and authentic experiences!”

BF Goodrich has a strong history in motorsports as was the first American race tire to score a win at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 1915 and also built the first radial racing tire in 1972.

BF Goodrich introduced radial tires to stock car racing in the United States during the 1990s when most series still raced on bias-ply tires and now most every series competes on radials tires

BF Goodrich will make its Euro NASCAR debut in Valencia, Spain on April 14-15 in the fifth annual Valencia NASCAR Fest.