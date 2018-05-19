Alon Day continues his winning ways in Euro Series

Defending Euro Series ELITE 1 champion Alon Day picks up his third straight win to open the season at the Grand Prix of Italy.

Day started the race from the pole and led the entire way for his 13th NASCAR Whelen Euro Series victory. Joining Day on the podium was Frederic Gabillon and Gianmarco Ercoli who finished second and third, respectively.

“We had a blast and managed to have a clean, good race,” said Day, who will start from the pole on Sunday looking for the perfect sweep. “I had the pace to grab the pole position for tomorrow.

“My team is absolutely amazing. I thank all of them. I have no words for it. I expect that we can do the same tomorrow again. I don’t know who will start second and third but I want to have a good start, run away and win another one.”

Although Day led flag to flag in the ELITE 1 race there was plenty of action in the event held at Italian Autodromo di Franciacorta in Franciacorta, Italy.

On Lap 18, Francesco Sini stopped just outside the track and triggered the first of two cautions periods during the race. On the ensuing restart on Lap 22 Marc Goossens and Loris Hezemans got together in Turn 2. The multi-car wreck forced officials to end the race under caution for cleanup.

Anthony Kumpen and Lucas Lasserre rounded out the top-five with defending ELITE 2 champion Thomas Ferrando sixth and Stienes Longin rebounded from a tough qualifying lap to finish seventh.

Martin Doubek, Christophe Bouchut and Wilfried Boucenna completed the top-10.

Former NASCAR champion Bobby Labonte ended up 21th in his first race at the Italian Autodromo di Franciacorta.

Day received a five-point penalty for overtaking outside of track limits and therefore leads the standings with 115 points, 11 in front of Gabillon and 13 ahead of Kumpen.

Rabello leads PK Carsport 1-2 finish

Felipe Rabello led all the way to score his first ELITE 2 race win of the season and first for his Belgian team. It was the third win of Rabello’s career as he held off teammate Guillaume Dumarey, winning by 1.566 seconds.

“I feel so incredibly happy and blessed”, said Rabello, who will start the Sunday race from third place behind Dumarey and Guillaume Deflandre. “I want to thank my team, they did an amazing job. The car was perfect.

“It was not an easy race because my teammate was coming from behind and put a lot of pressure on me.”

Guillaume Deflandre finished third after Florian Venturi was assessed a penalty after the race. Series points leader Wilfried Boucenna finished fourth with Ulysse Delsaux completed the top five.

Finishing sixth was Gil Linster with Julien Schell, Justin Kunz and Denny Zardo and Nicholas Ristano rounding out the top 10.