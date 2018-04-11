More growth for Euro Series as Swiss team joins NASCAR

Switzerland-based teams Race Art Technology and Blu Motorsport join forces to field the No. 31 Ford Mustang in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series this season.

Among the record-setting number of teams and competitors entered for the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series will be a joint operation.

Race Art Technology and Blu Motorsport have joined forces to enter a Ford Mustang for Swiss drivers Francesco Parli and Mauro Trione.

Both organizations will use their strengths in a combined effort to field a championship caliber team in the NASCAR-sanctioned series.

Race Art Technology, which made its name it rally racing, is the official Skoda Swiss Motorsport since 2013 and will handle the technical side of the joint venture, while in Blu Motorsport manage all the other aspects of the operation.

Parli and Trione are both from Switzerland and will compete in NASCAR for the first time are competing in various types of racing.



Trione will drive the car in the ELITE 1 Division events this season and the 54-year-old driver includes winning the Italian Super Touring Championship. The Swiss driver, who won the Privateers Championship in 1995 – and the Italian GT Championship in the 90’s, will be back behind the wheel after some years away from the track.



“I had the opportunity to test a NWES car in one of the Recruitment Days and I had a lot of fun right away," said Trione. "I immediately found the same feeling I left when I raced last time! It is a true race car and the championship is so spectacular. I’m also sure it will be great for the many guests we’ll bring with our sponsors,” declared Trione. “I have nothing to lose, so I took this opportunity right away. I’ll have to learn everything again, but I love the competition and we’ll do our very best in this great Series!”



A vice-champion of the 2WD division in the European Rally Championship with his wife Tania Cantone as co-driver, Francesco Parli took part in World Rally Championship races before entering the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series for the first time in 2017. The 46-year-old native of Lugano made his NWES debut at the Zolder Finals and is ready to take on this new adventure.



“After an awesome first experience last year, we decided to take the next step because we fell in love with the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series," Parli said. "It's probably the best championship in Europe both for the great cooperation the organization provides and for the events it put up all around Europe,”

Parli worked with team manager Andrea Pozzobon and Race Art Technology’s Paola Pellò to combine the two teams for this year's entry in the NWES.

“It’s great to be able to put this program on track with our friends at Race Art Technology and the goal is to learn as much as possible to be at the top in 2019, possibly with two cars," Parli added.