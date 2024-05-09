All Series
Euro NASCAR driver Paul Jouffreau investigated for use of racial slur

The NASCAR Whelen Euro Series has opened an investigation into the alleged use of a racial slur by reigning EuroNASCAR 2 series champion Paul Jouffreau.

Jim Utter
Upd:
Jouffreau-Victory-Lane-Most-2023-960x510

Jouffreau has been accused using a racial slur on the online broadcasting platform Twitch against a fellow sim racer who is Asian.

“EuroNASCAR has made diversity and inclusion a priority and condemns every kind of racism and intolerance. The organization strives to offer an inclusive environment for the entire championship, partners and fan base,” the organization said in a statement.

“The NASCAR Whelen Euro Series will take all proper actions in due course after reviewing the facts surrounding this case.”

Jouffreau, a 20-year-old native of Blaye, France, joined RDV Competition before the start of last season, competing in EuroNASCAR 2 and part-time in EuroNASCAR Pro.

With a total of three EuroNASCAR 2 race wins, 11 top-five and 12 top-10 results in 12 races, Jouffreau clinched the EuroNASCAR 2 championship at the Finals at Circuit Zolder in Belgium.

Jouffreau moved full-time to the EuroNASCAR Pro division this season with RDV Competition and finished second and 16th in his first two races at Valencia.

On Thursday afternoon, Jouffreau posted a statement on social media admitted he made “very bad comments toward a fellow sim racer.”

“I deeply regret my actions and I am aware I have offended not only this person but also plenty of other persons of Asian heritage and culture.”

Jouffreau said he would accept whatever decision the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series makes on the issue.

 

In April 2020, NASCAR Cup driver Kyle Larson was fired by Chip Ganassi Racing and suspended by NASCAR after using a racial slur during an iRacing event. By October 2020, NASCAR had spelled out a plan for Larson’s eventual reinstatement, which he completed.

Larson was eventually hired by Hendrick Motorsports and won the 2021 Cup championship and has enjoyed a remarkably successful career since. In 2023, Noah Gragson was suspended after he liked a racially insensitive meme on Instagram. He has since returned to the sport, now driving for Stewart-Haas Racing.

