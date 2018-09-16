Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
NASCAR Euro / Race report

Alon Day picks up win to tighten up NASCAR Euro Series points race

shares
comments
Alon Day picks up win to tighten up NASCAR Euro Series points race
By: Tim Southers
Sep 16, 2018, 1:48 PM

After a tough finish in the weekend’s first semifinal, Alon Day came came back in the second semi-final race of the weekend to edge Loris Hezemans in a bumper-to-bumper duel for the win.

Race winner Alon Day
Alon Day, CAAL Racing Chebrolet leads Loris Hezemans Hendriks, Motorsport Ford
Alon Day, CAAL Racing Chevrolet leads
Alon Day
Alon Day
Alon Day, Caal Racing, Chevrolet
Alon Day, Caal Racing, Chevrolet SS

Day was obviously happy after suffering the problems a day earlier in the first semi-final race.

“It was a bittersweet weekend with my big mistake on Saturday,” said Day who fended off every attack Hezemans brought for 17 laps. “I’m sorry for the team because I got a big hit in the championship standings yesterday.”

Day won his 15th career Euro NASCAR race, the fifth of the season and became the first driver to win a race at every track the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series has competed at this season.

“I will not do the same mistake twice,” Day added. “I knew it wouldn’t be easy today and I’m sick of winning racing by defending against others. But I know Loris has a great car. It was a great and clean fight. I hope to score a double win at Zolder as I did the first time we went there. We will try even harder.”

Hezemans talked about his successful weekend with a win and runner-up finish at Hockenheimring.

“I’m really satisfied with this result,” said Hezemans, who made his way back into ELITE 1 title contention. “The second place is a really good result. I (had) too many mistakes but Alon also drove a perfect race. He defended really well.”

Lucas Lasserre jumped to the top of the standings after coming home third in Sunday’s race.

“That’s a solid result,” said Lasserre who also acts as his own crew chief at Mishumotors. “We had a good bunch of technical issues this weekend but we managed to finish on the podium two times and that is really good for the championship.”

Martin Doubek finished fourth ahead of Gianmarco Ercoli to complete the top five. Thomas Ferrando, Dominik Farnbacher, Stienes Longin, Alex Sedgwick and Francesco Sini rounded out the top 10.

Frederic Gabillon relinquished the points lead after a crash with Salvador Tineo Arroyo while Lasserre moved to the top of the standings.

Four drivers – Lasserre, Day, Gabillon and Hezemans – will enter the October 20-21 Circuit  Zolder Finals separated by just 12 points in the battle for the 2018 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series championship.

Guillaume Deflandre wins Elite 2 race, takes over points lead

Guillaume Deflandre took advantage of some bad luck for Ulysse Delsaux to win the second Elite 2 semifinal race of the weekend at Hockenheimring and claim the points lead.

Delsaux was fast and led the first 15 laps of the race before he suffered a punctured tire and spun while leading. He would finish 20th in the event.

Deflandre was leading a tight battle for second place when Delsaux had his tire situation.

“Ulysse was too wide on the outside in the turn and got a puncture,” said Deflandre who won his second race of the season for Memphis Racing. “That was my big opportunity to win the race and I did it. It’s a big win for us because Ulysse has been a bit faster than me.

“I pushed so hard to close the gap. I’m the championship leader now but we are so close together that it will be a difficult Final at Zolder.”

Paul Guiod finished second ahead of Rookie Cup winner Florian Venturi with Felipe Rabello and Wilfried Boucenna rounding out the top-five finishers.

Next NASCAR Euro article
Loris Hezemans picks up first NASCAR Euro win at Hockenheimring

Previous article

Loris Hezemans picks up first NASCAR Euro win at Hockenheimring

Next article

Alon Day to make first oval track NASCAR Cup start

Alon Day to make first oval track NASCAR Cup start
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Euro
Drivers Alon Day
Author Tim Southers
Article type Race report

Red zone: trending stories

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed Russian GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed

7h ago
Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders Article
Formula 1

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes Article
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes

News in depth
NASCAR Roundtable: The Roval's impact on the playoffs
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Roundtable: The Roval's impact on the playoffs

Alon Day to make first oval track NASCAR Cup start
NASCAR Cup

Alon Day to make first oval track NASCAR Cup start

Alon Day picks up win to tighten up NASCAR Euro Series points race
NASCAR Euro

Alon Day picks up win to tighten up NASCAR Euro Series points race

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.