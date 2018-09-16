Alon Day picks up win to tighten up NASCAR Euro Series points race

Day was obviously happy after suffering the problems a day earlier in the first semi-final race.

“It was a bittersweet weekend with my big mistake on Saturday,” said Day who fended off every attack Hezemans brought for 17 laps. “I’m sorry for the team because I got a big hit in the championship standings yesterday.”

Day won his 15th career Euro NASCAR race, the fifth of the season and became the first driver to win a race at every track the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series has competed at this season.

“I will not do the same mistake twice,” Day added. “I knew it wouldn’t be easy today and I’m sick of winning racing by defending against others. But I know Loris has a great car. It was a great and clean fight. I hope to score a double win at Zolder as I did the first time we went there. We will try even harder.”

Hezemans talked about his successful weekend with a win and runner-up finish at Hockenheimring.

“I’m really satisfied with this result,” said Hezemans, who made his way back into ELITE 1 title contention. “The second place is a really good result. I (had) too many mistakes but Alon also drove a perfect race. He defended really well.”

Lucas Lasserre jumped to the top of the standings after coming home third in Sunday’s race.

“That’s a solid result,” said Lasserre who also acts as his own crew chief at Mishumotors. “We had a good bunch of technical issues this weekend but we managed to finish on the podium two times and that is really good for the championship.”

Martin Doubek finished fourth ahead of Gianmarco Ercoli to complete the top five. Thomas Ferrando, Dominik Farnbacher, Stienes Longin, Alex Sedgwick and Francesco Sini rounded out the top 10.

Frederic Gabillon relinquished the points lead after a crash with Salvador Tineo Arroyo while Lasserre moved to the top of the standings.

Four drivers – Lasserre, Day, Gabillon and Hezemans – will enter the October 20-21 Circuit Zolder Finals separated by just 12 points in the battle for the 2018 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series championship.

Guillaume Deflandre wins Elite 2 race, takes over points lead

Guillaume Deflandre took advantage of some bad luck for Ulysse Delsaux to win the second Elite 2 semifinal race of the weekend at Hockenheimring and claim the points lead.

Delsaux was fast and led the first 15 laps of the race before he suffered a punctured tire and spun while leading. He would finish 20th in the event.

Deflandre was leading a tight battle for second place when Delsaux had his tire situation.

“Ulysse was too wide on the outside in the turn and got a puncture,” said Deflandre who won his second race of the season for Memphis Racing. “That was my big opportunity to win the race and I did it. It’s a big win for us because Ulysse has been a bit faster than me.

“I pushed so hard to close the gap. I’m the championship leader now but we are so close together that it will be a difficult Final at Zolder.”

Paul Guiod finished second ahead of Rookie Cup winner Florian Venturi with Felipe Rabello and Wilfried Boucenna rounding out the top-five finishers.