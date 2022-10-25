2023 NASCAR Euro Series schedule includes first ice race

Listen to this article

The official European NASCAR series will feature six grand prix weekends for a total of 24 total championship races. The series will also hold two All-Star non-points events this season.

The 2023 season will unofficially kick off March 4-5 in Finland, in the breath-taking scenery of frozen lakes, where for the first time in history NASCAR cars will race on ice in the new NASCAR Arctic Ice Race.





Another non-championship event will take place in 2023 with Croatia’s Automotodrom Grobnik hosting a special All-Star Race on a date and with a format to be announced at a later date.

The 2023 season will be a special one for NASCAR and especially for NASCAR in Europe.

As part of the sport’s 75th anniversary celebration, a NASCAR Cup Series Next Gen car will take part in the 24 Hours of Le Mans for the first time in 47 years with the Garage 56 program.

“Europe is an important market for NASCAR and the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series will play a key role in NASCAR’s 75th anniversary celebration,” said Chad Seigler, NASCAR Vice President, International. “Next season will give us the opportunity to honor Whelen Euro Series history through milestone races at Valencia and Brands Hatch.

“We’ll also have our eyes towards the future of NASCAR with the Garage 56 program at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. From traditional races to the unique new NASCAR Arctic Ice Race, we’re excited for the opportunities the Whelen Euro Series will give us to showcase NASCAR to race fans across Europe.”

The battle to become European NASCAR champion will kick-off in Spain on May 6-7 at Valencia’s Circuit Ricardo Tormo. The traditional venue of Euro NASCAR’s season opener will celebrate the 10th edition of the Valencia NASCAR Fest in style with four races around the 4-kilometer road course.

The series will return to Germany for the first time since 2019 on September 23-24, when Motorsport Arena Oschersleben will host the final rounds of the regular season.

The Euro NASCAR Finals will return to a traditional venue – Belgium’s Circuit Zolder – on Oct. 14-15 with a double-points event.

2023 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series schedule

Date Event Location Country March 4-5 Arctic Ice Race Rovaniemi Finland May 6-7 NASCAR GP Spain Circuit Ricardo Tormo Spain June 17-18 NASCAR GP UK Brands Hatch Indy Circuit UK July 8-9 NASCAR GP Italy Autodromo di Vallelunga Italy September 2-3 NASCAR GP Czechia Autodrom Most Czech Republic September 23-24 NASCAR GP Germany Oschersleben Germany October 14-15 NASCAR GP Belgium Circuit Zolder Belgium Date TBD All-Star Race Automotodrom Grobnik Croatia