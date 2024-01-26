Subscribe
Zane Smith adds primary sponsor for full-time NASCAR Cup season

2022 NASCAR Truck champion Zane Smith has added a new primary sponsor for his first full-time season in the Cup Series.

Jim Utter
Zane Smith, Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Last September, Trackhouse Racing announced it had signed Smith, 24, to a multi-year contract to compete in the Cup series beginning in the 2024 season.

However, with Trackhouse currently holding only two charters in the series – which guarantee teams a spot in each race – Trackhouse is fielding Smith in a team this year whose charter was purchased by Spire Motorsports.

On Friday, Trackhouse and Spire announced Focus Health insurance agency had agreed to serve as primary sponsor for Smith’s No. 71 Chevrolet in 20 races this year.

Photo by: Trackhouse Racing Team

Focused Health assists consumers and employers in navigating the myriad of health insurance options in the government programs space.

“This partnership with Focused Health is incredibly important to me, Spire Motorsports and Trackhouse Racing,” said Smith. “It will be my job this year to bring awareness to the government supported health insurance programs available to our fans.

A rising star

“These programs are both primary and supplemental, and Focused Health will educate those in need and introduce them to the programs readily available.”

Smith owns nine starts in the Cup series, including a 13th-place finish in the 2023 Daytona 500 and a 10th-place effort in last year’s Coca-Cola 600 in May. He is eligible to compete for this year’s rookie of the year award.

Last season in Trucks, Smith won a pair of races for Front Row Motorsports and finished seventh in the series standings. He had finished second or better in the three previous seasons.

Focused Health’s livery will make its first appearance on Smith’s No. 71 Chevy in the Feb. 4 preseason, non-points exhibition Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Also Friday, Focused Health announced it would serve as entitlement sponsor for two NASCAR Xfinity Series races this season – at Atlanta Motor Speedway in September and at the Circuit of the Americas in March.

Photo by: Trackhouse Racing Team

Additionally, it was previously announced that Smith will be backed by WeatherTech in the 2024 Daytona 500.

