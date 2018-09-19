Sign in
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Wrongful death lawsuit against Tony Stewart officially dismissed

Wrongful death lawsuit against Tony Stewart officially dismissed
Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Sep 19, 2018

The wrongful death lawsuit filed by the parents of Kevin Ward Jr. against Tony Stewart in 2015 was officially dismissed on Tuesday.

Tony Stewart, Stewart-Haas Racing
Kevin Ward Jr.
Tony Stewart press conference for his return to racing
Tony Stewart Racing logo

Per a report by ESPN's Bob Pockrass, the wrongful death suit has been officially dismissed after it was settled out-of-court in April of this year. The terms of the settlement remain confidential.

According to the report, the judge allowed 30 days for the case to be re-opened should the terms of the settlement not be met or if either party wishes for the courts to be involved in the enforcement of the settlement.

Ward was killed after exiting his sprint car following contact with the three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion on August 7th, 2014. The 20-year-old was struck by Stewart while standing on the track, angrily gesturing towards the car. The two drivers were competing in an Empire Super Sprints dirt race at Canandaigua (N.Y.) Motorsports Park.

A grand jury declined to indict Stewart for the incident and a year later in August of 2015, the family filed the wrongful death lawsuit.

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup , Sprint
Author Nick DeGroot
Article type Breaking news

