Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Is there anywhere left a Hendrick driver can't win this season?
NASCAR Cup Breaking news

Wood Brothers name new crew chief for Matt DiBenedetto

By:

Wood Brothers Racing has made a mid-season crew chief change on its No. 21 Ford team with driver Matt DiBenedetto.

Wood Brothers name new crew chief for Matt DiBenedetto

On Tuesday, the Wood Brothers announced that Team Penske engineer Jonathan Hassler would take over as crew chief for the No. 21 team beginning with this weekend’s NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Hassler replaces Greg Erwin, who has served as the organization’s crew chief the past three seasons in the Cup Series. Erwin had served as Paul Menard’s crew chief for two seasons before DiBenedetto joined the team last year.

 

The change comes as DiBenedetto and the No. 21 is struggling to remain in the hunt for the Cup Series playoffs. With 10 races remaining in the regular season, DiBenedetto is 60 points below the cut-off to make the 16-driver field on points.

DiBenedetto began the year with three finishes of 28th or worse and has been forced to dig out of a points hole ever since.

So far this season, he has two top-five and three top-10 finishes through 16 races. DiBenedetto’s best finish was fourth at Kansas in early May.

Since that race, the team has not finished better than 18th.

shares
comments

Related video

Is there anywhere left a Hendrick driver can't win this season?

Previous article

Is there anywhere left a Hendrick driver can't win this season?
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Teams Wood Brothers Racing
Author Jim Utter

Trending

1
Formula 1

Horner disagrees with way Wolff "roasts his own team"

5h
2
Formula 1

What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?

1d
3
Formula 1

The Red Bull design that avoided a flexi-wing protest

1h
4
Kart

Karter Corberi to appeal 15-year ban at FIA hearing

3h
5
Formula 1

Binotto leaves pit wall seat as Ferrari completes reshuffle

2d
Latest news
Wood Brothers name new crew chief for Matt DiBenedetto
NAS

Wood Brothers name new crew chief for Matt DiBenedetto

1h
Is there anywhere left a Hendrick driver can't win this season?
NAS

Is there anywhere left a Hendrick driver can't win this season?

5h
Truex: Larson just "drove by me" on way to Sonoma win
Video Inside
NAS

Truex: Larson just "drove by me" on way to Sonoma win

Jun 7, 2021
Kyle Larson and Hendrick continue to dominate with Sonoma win
Video Inside
NAS

Kyle Larson and Hendrick continue to dominate with Sonoma win

Jun 6, 2021
In his Sonoma debut, Chase Briscoe cruises to ARCA West win
ARCA

In his Sonoma debut, Chase Briscoe cruises to ARCA West win

Jun 6, 2021
Latest videos
Road courses in the Rearview Mirror: Sonoma, Mid-Ohio 02:34
NASCAR Cup
1h

Road courses in the Rearview Mirror: Sonoma, Mid-Ohio

Martin Truex Jr. finishes third at Sonoma 00:48
NASCAR Cup
Jun 7, 2021

Martin Truex Jr. finishes third at Sonoma

Elliott gets his best finish at Sonoma, finishes second to teammate Larson 00:34
NASCAR Cup
Jun 7, 2021

Elliott gets his best finish at Sonoma, finishes second to teammate Larson

Larson after Sonoma win: ‘This will always be home to me’ 01:38
NASCAR Cup
Jun 7, 2021

Larson after Sonoma win: ‘This will always be home to me’

Home-track win for Kyle Larson at Sonoma 01:53
NASCAR Cup
Jun 6, 2021

Home-track win for Kyle Larson at Sonoma

Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Is there anywhere left a Hendrick driver can't win this season?
NASCAR Cup

Is there anywhere left a Hendrick driver can't win this season?

Truex: Larson just "drove by me" on way to Sonoma win Sonoma
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Truex: Larson just "drove by me" on way to Sonoma win

Kyle Larson and Hendrick continue to dominate with Sonoma win Sonoma
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson and Hendrick continue to dominate with Sonoma win

Wood Brothers Racing More from
Wood Brothers Racing
Matt DiBenedetto: "Our day will definitely come" Talladega
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Matt DiBenedetto: "Our day will definitely come"

Matt DiBenedetto on 2021 season: "I think it's our time"
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Matt DiBenedetto on 2021 season: "I think it's our time"

DiBenedetto gets extension at Wood Bros, Cindric to join in 2022
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

DiBenedetto gets extension at Wood Bros, Cindric to join in 2022

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview Prime

From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview

The death of Dale Earnhardt in the 2001 Daytona 500 shocked NASCAR to the core. At the Daytona 24 Hours, two weeks before his fatal accident, ‘The Intimidator’ shared his expectations of challenging for an eighth Cup title with JONATHAN INGRAM, in an article first published in the 15 February 2001 issue of Autosport magazine. Little did we know then what tragedy would unfold…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death Prime

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death

On February 18, 2001, seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt – the fearless ‘Intimidator’ – was in his element at Daytona International Speedway. While his own DEI team’s cars ran 1-2 towards the finish line, his famed #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Monte Carlo was playing rear gunner to block any late runs from the chasing pack. As the cars tore through Turns 3 and 4 on that fateful final lap, Earnhardt maintained the strongarm tactics that encapsulated his persona… but his actions in those moments sadly proved to be his last.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR Prime

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

The NASCAR Cup Series is changing. Whether it be the gradual morphing out the seasoned drivers of yesterday as the next generation step up, a radical calendar shake-up featuring more road courses than ever before and the prospect of an all-new car on the horizon, stock car racing’s highest level is nearing the end of a huge facelift.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2021
The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021 Prime

The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021

This weekend's Daytona 500 kickstarts a NASCAR Cup season that promises plenty of intrigue courtesy of new owners and a refreshed calendar. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 13, 2021
Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption Prime

Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption

From a disgraced NASCAR exile, Kyle Larson has been given a chance of redemption by the powerhouse Hendrick Motorsports squad. Effectively replacing seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is no easy billing, but Larson has every intention of repaying the team's faith...

NASCAR Cup
Feb 11, 2021
Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

In this exclusive one-on-one interview, Roger Penske reveals the inner drive that has made him not only a hugely successful team owner and businessman but also the owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar. He spoke to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Dec 28, 2020
Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started Prime

Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started

Chase Elliott's late charge to the 2020 NASCAR Cup title defied predictions that it would be a Kevin Harvick versus Denny Hamlin showdown. While the two veterans are showing no signs of slowing down, Elliott's triumph was a window into NASCAR's future…

NASCAR Cup
Nov 18, 2020
Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture Prime

Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture

“You can’t hear me? Hey n*****” Those fateful words uttered by Kyle Larson, spoken into his esports headset on April 12, were directed at his sim racing spotter – but instead they quickly became amplified around the world via social media, including his own Twitch stream.

NASCAR Cup
Oct 29, 2020

Trending Today

Horner disagrees with way Wolff "roasts his own team"
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner disagrees with way Wolff "roasts his own team"

What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?
Formula 1 Formula 1

What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?

The Red Bull design that avoided a flexi-wing protest
Formula 1 Formula 1

The Red Bull design that avoided a flexi-wing protest

Karter Corberi to appeal 15-year ban at FIA hearing
Video Inside
Kart Kart

Karter Corberi to appeal 15-year ban at FIA hearing

Binotto leaves pit wall seat as Ferrari completes reshuffle
Formula 1 Formula 1

Binotto leaves pit wall seat as Ferrari completes reshuffle

Redding hints at Ducati concept weakness versus Kawasaki
World Superbike World Superbike

Redding hints at Ducati concept weakness versus Kawasaki

Bottas confused after “weird” slump in F1 form in Baku
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas confused after “weird” slump in F1 form in Baku

Kubica still has regrets over missed title bid in 2008
Formula 1 Formula 1

Kubica still has regrets over missed title bid in 2008

Latest news

Wood Brothers name new crew chief for Matt DiBenedetto
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Wood Brothers name new crew chief for Matt DiBenedetto

Is there anywhere left a Hendrick driver can't win this season?
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Is there anywhere left a Hendrick driver can't win this season?

Truex: Larson just "drove by me" on way to Sonoma win
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Truex: Larson just "drove by me" on way to Sonoma win

Kyle Larson and Hendrick continue to dominate with Sonoma win
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson and Hendrick continue to dominate with Sonoma win

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.