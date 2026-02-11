Why three-time NASCAR champion Joey Logano is bald now

So, as people have noticed by now, Joey Logano is bald.

Completely.

After years of treating an autoimmune issue with hair growth treatments, one that he even turned into a sponsorship with HairClub for Men, the three-time Cup Series champion has finally embraced the chrome dome look.

He calls it ‘hair-o-dynamic,’ for what it’s worth. He was asked about his ‘hair journey’ on Wednesday during Daytona 500 Media Day and there were some objectively hilarious answers on the topic.

"My hair journey? It don't grow no more."

Logano said it with his signature guffaw.

“I have a, I don’t know what to call it, an autoimmune thing, it’s called alopecia,” Logano explained. “I randomly get these spots and then it eventually comes back. So, I had another flare up and I just decided ‘screw it,’ because this is easier.”

It took some time for Logano to make peace with it but said ‘it’s very refreshing now’ and said that he gave his eight-year-old son Hudson the clippers at some point this winter and told him ‘have fun’ before wife Brittany came home.

“You can do this hair cut at home.”

Brittany had actually endorsed the decision for quite awhile and Logano told her, ‘hey, whatever you want.’

But Logano has spent so much of this winter actually trying to downplay a narrative that he was somehow ‘not okay.’

“I had been thinking about it and had another flare-up and was just like ‘okay, fine,’ and didn’t think much about it until I got like messages from people asking if I was okay,” Logano said. “And I’m like ‘yeah,’ and I didn’t realize it was that big of a deal.”