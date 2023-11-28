What's next for Trackhouse Racing's Project 91 NASCAR ride?
With Shane van Gisbergen’s move to NASCAR competition next season, is it possible Trackhouse Racing has achieved its goals with its Project 91 initiative?
Trackhouse Racing co-owner Justin Marks first announced the organization’s Project 91 program in May 2022, a plan to expand its international reach by fielding the part-time No. 91 Chevrolet entry in the Cup Series for international racing drivers.
The first participant was 2007 Formula 1 World Champion Kimi Raikkonen, who drove in Cup races at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International in 2022 and at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas during the 2023 season.
Three-time Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen was next up, entering the inaugural Chicago Street Race this year and won on debut in an incredible performance.
That victory translated into SVG joining Trackhouse’s developmental program, which will see him race across all three NASCAR national series in select races throughout next season. He will also run some Late Model and other events.
The future of the Project 91
But where does that leave Project 91 going forward?
Trackhouse co-owner Justin Marks said the future of the program is currently one of many “discussions” ongoing within the organization.
“I would like to keep that program alive,” Marks told Motorsport.com. “I mean, in a way, Project 91 sort of served its purpose by winning a race and then attracting a great international talent to come over to the U.S. and switch gears to NASCAR.
“But it is a powerful brand. It’s something that’s been exciting to the fans, and we are right now talking about what that might look like for next year.”
Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images
Kimi Raikkonen, Trackhouse Racing, Onx Homes / iLOQ Chevrolet Camaro
Whether intended or not, Trackhouse’s Project 91 initiative – as well as NASCAR’s Garage 56 entry in this year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans race – seemed to spark an influx of international interest in NASCAR throughout the 2023 season.
In a collaboration with Stewart-Haas Racing, 2009 F1 World Champion Jenson Button – one of the drivers for the Garage 56 entry – entered a handful of Cup series races as did fellow Garage 56 team-mate, Mike Rockenfeller.
In addition, 2021 Le Mans 24 overall winner Kamui Kobayashi competed on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course with Toyota’s 23XI Racing. Also making his Cup debut at Indy was 2023 Supercars champion Brodie Kostecki, who competed for Richard Childress Racing.
“Project 91’s mission was always to activate the intersection point of NASCAR racing and the global motorsport culture,” Marks said. “We’ve certainly done that.”
