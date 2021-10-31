What time and channel is the NASCAR playoffs at Martinsville

What time is the NASCAR race?

The eight remaining drivers in the playoff field will be cut in half as NASCAR takes on its oldest active short track in a Halloween race to make the Championship 4.

Race: Xfinity 500

Xfinity 500 Date: Sunday, October 31st, 2021

Sunday, October 31st, 2021 Start time: 2 p.m. EST.

2 p.m. EST. Location: Martinsville Speedway

Martin Truex Jr. has won three of the last four Cup races at Martinsville, and with his place in the final four not yet certain, another victory on Sunday would guarantee him a chance at a second NCS title. But statistically speaking, his JGR teammate Denny Hamlin is the best active driver at the Virginia short track. Hamlin has five wins there and a series-leading average finish of 9.7.

What channel is the NASCAR race?

TV Channel: NBC (TSN in Canada)

NBC (TSN in Canada) Radio Station: Motor Racing Network (MRN)

Motor Racing Network (MRN) Green flag: 2:12 pm EST.

2:12 pm EST. Location: Martinsville Speedway

Martinsville Speedway Stages: 130-130-240 (500 laps)

NASCAR Martinsville Starting Lineup

Start pos. Driver Team 1 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports 2 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports 3 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing 4 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing 5 Joey Logano Team Penske 6 Brad Keselowski Team Penske 7 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing 8 Ryan Blaney Team Penske 9 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing 10 Kurt Busch Chip Ganassi Racing 11 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports 12 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing 13 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports 14 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing 15 Chris Buescher Roush Fenway Racing 16 Ross Chastain Chip Ganassi Racing 17 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing 18 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing 19 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports 20 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing 21 Matt DiBenedetto Wood Brothers Racing 22 Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing 23 Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing 24 Cole Custer Stewart-Haas Racing 25 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing 26 Ryan Preece JTG Daugherty Racing 27 Ryan Newman Roush Fenway Racing 28 Erik Jones Richard Petty Motorsports 29 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports 30 BJ McLeod Live Fast Motorsports 31 Cody Ware Petty Ware Racing 32 Anthony Alfredo Front Row Motorsports 33 Josh Bilicki Rick Ware Racing 34 Joey Gase Rick Ware Racing 35 Justin Haley Spire Motorsports 36 Quin Houff StarCom Racing 37 Garrett Smithley Rick Ware Racing 38 Timmy Hill Motorsports Business Management