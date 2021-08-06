Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Ross Chastain: Trackhouse NASCAR Cup opportunity 'indescribable'
NASCAR Cup / Watkins Glen Preview

What time and channel is the NASCAR race at Watkins Glen?

NASCAR returns after a two-week break due to the Tokyo Olympics, heading to upstate New York for an exciting weekend of road course action at Watkins Glen International.

What time is the NASCAR race?

All three series are racing this weekend at Watkins Glen. The Cup Series will take the green flag Sunday following the Truck and Xfinity Series races Saturday

  • Race: Go Bowling at The Glen
  • Date: Sunday, August 8th, 2021
  • Start time: 3 p.m. EST.
  • Location: Watkins Glen International (NY)

This race will kick-off two consecutive weekends of road course racing at NASCAR's highest level as the series then heads to Indianapolis for a race that will utilize the infield road course.

Denny Hamlin leads the regular season points standings, but has yet to win this year. NASCAR did not race at The Glen last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so the most recent winner came back in 2019 with Chase Elliott. The reigning series champion will be looking for his third straight victory at WGI.

Read Also:

What channel is the NASCAR race?

  • TV Channel: NBC Sports Network (TSN in Canada)
  • Radio Station: Motor Racing Network (MRN)
  • Start time: 3 pm EST.
  • Location: Watkins Glen International

NASCAR Go Bowling at The Glen Starting Lineup

Start Driver Team
1 Brad Keselowski Team Penske
2 Joey Logano Team Penske
3 Ryan Blaney Team Penske
4 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports
5 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing
6 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing
7 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing
8 Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing
9 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing
10 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports
11 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports
12 Ross Chastain Chip Ganassi Racing
13 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing
14 Matt DiBenedetto Wood Brothers Racing
15 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports
16 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing
17 Kurt Busch Chip Ganassi Racing
18 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing
19 Cole Custer Stewart-Haas Racing
20 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing
21 Daniel Suarez Trackhouse Racing Team
22 Erik Jones Richard Petty Motorsports
23 Ryan Preece JTG Daugherty Racing
24 Chris Buescher Roush Fenway Racing
25 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports
26 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing
27 Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing
28 Ryan Newman Roush Fenway Racing
29 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports
30 Justin Haley Spire Motorsports
31 Anthony Alfredo Front Row Motorsports
32 Garrett Smithley Rick Ware Racing
33 Kyle Tilley Live Fast Motorsports
34 Josh Bilicki Rick Ware Racing
35 Quin Houff StarCom Racing
36 James Davison Petty Ware Racing
37 RC Enerson Rick Ware Racing
