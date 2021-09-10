Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Southern 500 'not just another win' for Denny Hamlin
NASCAR Cup / Richmond II Preview

What time and channel is the NASCAR playoffs at Richmond

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs roll on with the second leg of the Round of 16 -- Richmond Raceway.

What time is the NASCAR race?

The 2021 playoffs continue with a night of short track action at Richmond Raceway. The NASCAR Xfinity Series takes center stage first on Saturday afternoon. Here's how to watch Sunday's Cup race:

  • Race: Federated Auto Parts Salute to First Responders
  • Date: Sunday, September 12th, 2021
  • Start time: 7:30 p.m. EST.
  • Location: Richmond Raceway

Denny Hamlin returns to his home state after capturing his victory of the 2021 season, beating Kyle Larson for the Southern 500 win and locking himself into the next round of the playoffs. Alex Bowman, who finds himself below the cut line, won the Richmond Cup race earlier this year.

Read Also:

What channel is the NASCAR race?

  • TV Channel: NBCSN (TSN in Canada)
  • Radio Station: Motor Racing Network (MRN)
  • Green flag: 7:45 pm EST.
  • Location: Richmond Raceway
  • Stages: 80-155-165 (400)

NASCAR Richmond Starting Lineup

Start pos. Driver
1 Kyle Larson
2 Denny Hamlin
3 Martin Truex Jr.
4 Kurt Busch
5 Kevin Harvick
6 Joey Logano
7 Brad Keselowski
8 Ryan Blaney
9 Aric Almirola
10 Christopher Bell
11 Tyler Reddick
12 Alex Bowman
13 Chase Elliott
14 William Byron
15 Kyle Busch
16 Michael McDowell
17 Ross Chastain
18 Chris Buescher
19 Austin Dillon
20 Ryan Preece
21 Cole Custer
22 Daniel Suarez
23 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
24 Ryan Newman
25 Corey LaJoie
26 Chase Briscoe
27 Bubba Wallace
28 Matt DiBenedetto
29 Justin Haley
30 Anthony Alfredo
31 Erik Jones
32 BJ Mcleod
33 Josh Bilicki
34 Joey Gase
35 Quin Houff
36 Garrett Smithley
37 JJ Yeley
Tickets
shares
comments
Southern 500 'not just another win' for Denny Hamlin

Previous article

Southern 500 'not just another win' for Denny Hamlin
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari sees double standard over Mercedes F1 engine saga

22 h
2
MotoGP

Alex Marquez: Marc ‘making magic things again’ on Honda

15 h
3
Formula 1

Vettel "not worried" about Aston Martin future, expects news soon

15 h
4
Formula 1

Hamilton: Mercedes "well set" to avoid Russell teammate troubles

11 h
5
Formula 1

Tsunoda surprised AlphaTauri handed him new F1 contract

13 h
Latest news
What time and channel is the NASCAR playoffs at Richmond
Video Inside
NAS

What time and channel is the NASCAR playoffs at Richmond

9m
Southern 500 'not just another win' for Denny Hamlin
NAS

Southern 500 'not just another win' for Denny Hamlin

13 h
NASCAR tried 'big swings' in Daytona Next Gen test
NAS

NASCAR tried 'big swings' in Daytona Next Gen test

Sep 8, 2021
The NASCAR Cup Series playoff picture entering Richmond
NAS

The NASCAR Cup Series playoff picture entering Richmond

Sep 8, 2021
NASCAR fines Kyle Busch $50,000 for Darlington safety violation
Video Inside
NAS

NASCAR fines Kyle Busch $50,000 for Darlington safety violation

Sep 7, 2021
Latest videos
Preview Show: Playoff short tracking at Richmond Raceway 02:53
NASCAR Cup
10m

Preview Show: Playoff short tracking at Richmond Raceway

Denny Hamlin holds off wild move by Kyle Larson to win the Southern 500 00:52
NASCAR Cup
Sep 6, 2021

Denny Hamlin holds off wild move by Kyle Larson to win the Southern 500

Winning was just ‘a matter of time’ for Denny Hamlin in 2021 01:50
NASCAR Cup
Sep 6, 2021

Winning was just ‘a matter of time’ for Denny Hamlin in 2021

Darlington Preview: 2021 Playoffs begin at one of NASCAR’s toughest tracks 02:57
NASCAR Cup
Sep 3, 2021

Darlington Preview: 2021 Playoffs begin at one of NASCAR’s toughest tracks

Ryan Blaney earns Busch Pole for Darlington playoff opener 00:41
NASCAR Cup
Sep 1, 2021

Ryan Blaney earns Busch Pole for Darlington playoff opener

Trending Today

Ferrari sees double standard over Mercedes F1 engine saga
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari sees double standard over Mercedes F1 engine saga

Alex Marquez: Marc ‘making magic things again’ on Honda
MotoGP MotoGP

Alex Marquez: Marc ‘making magic things again’ on Honda

Vettel "not worried" about Aston Martin future, expects news soon
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel "not worried" about Aston Martin future, expects news soon

Hamilton: Mercedes "well set" to avoid Russell teammate troubles
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Mercedes "well set" to avoid Russell teammate troubles

Tsunoda surprised AlphaTauri handed him new F1 contract
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tsunoda surprised AlphaTauri handed him new F1 contract

2021 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Mazepin will keep making F1 moves that caused controversy
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mazepin will keep making F1 moves that caused controversy

Russell: Mercedes made clear I’ll get same treatment as Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell: Mercedes made clear I’ll get same treatment as Hamilton

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI Prime

Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI

In a career that has had many ups and downs, Kurt Busch has been written off many times before. But facing career uncertainty after the sale of Chip Ganassi's NASCAR team, the 2004 Cup champion has found a new berth at Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan's 23XI organization - which underlines his enduring value

NASCAR Cup
Aug 31, 2021
From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview Prime

From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview

The death of Dale Earnhardt in the 2001 Daytona 500 shocked NASCAR to the core. At the Daytona 24 Hours, two weeks before his fatal accident, ‘The Intimidator’ shared his expectations of challenging for an eighth Cup title with JONATHAN INGRAM, in an article first published in the 15 February 2001 issue of Autosport magazine. Little did we know then what tragedy would unfold…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death Prime

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death

On February 18, 2001, seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt – the fearless ‘Intimidator’ – was in his element at Daytona International Speedway. While his own DEI team’s cars ran 1-2 towards the finish line, his famed #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Monte Carlo was playing rear gunner to block any late runs from the chasing pack. As the cars tore through Turns 3 and 4 on that fateful final lap, Earnhardt maintained the strongarm tactics that encapsulated his persona… but his actions in those moments sadly proved to be his last.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR Prime

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

The NASCAR Cup Series is changing. Whether it be the gradual morphing out the seasoned drivers of yesterday as the next generation step up, a radical calendar shake-up featuring more road courses than ever before and the prospect of an all-new car on the horizon, stock car racing’s highest level is nearing the end of a huge facelift.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2021
The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021 Prime

The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021

This weekend's Daytona 500 kickstarts a NASCAR Cup season that promises plenty of intrigue courtesy of new owners and a refreshed calendar. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 13, 2021
Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption Prime

Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption

From a disgraced NASCAR exile, Kyle Larson has been given a chance of redemption by the powerhouse Hendrick Motorsports squad. Effectively replacing seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is no easy billing, but Larson has every intention of repaying the team's faith...

NASCAR Cup
Feb 11, 2021
Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

In this exclusive one-on-one interview, Roger Penske reveals the inner drive that has made him not only a hugely successful team owner and businessman but also the owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar. He spoke to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Dec 28, 2020
Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started Prime

Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started

Chase Elliott's late charge to the 2020 NASCAR Cup title defied predictions that it would be a Kevin Harvick versus Denny Hamlin showdown. While the two veterans are showing no signs of slowing down, Elliott's triumph was a window into NASCAR's future…

NASCAR Cup
Nov 18, 2020

Latest news

What time and channel is the NASCAR playoffs at Richmond
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

What time and channel is the NASCAR playoffs at Richmond

Southern 500 'not just another win' for Denny Hamlin
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Southern 500 'not just another win' for Denny Hamlin

NASCAR tried 'big swings' in Daytona Next Gen test
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR tried 'big swings' in Daytona Next Gen test

The NASCAR Cup Series playoff picture entering Richmond
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

The NASCAR Cup Series playoff picture entering Richmond

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.