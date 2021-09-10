What time and channel is the NASCAR playoffs at Richmond

What time is the NASCAR race?

The 2021 playoffs continue with a night of short track action at Richmond Raceway. The NASCAR Xfinity Series takes center stage first on Saturday afternoon. Here's how to watch Sunday's Cup race:

Race: Federated Auto Parts Salute to First Responders

Federated Auto Parts Salute to First Responders Date: Sunday, September 12th, 2021

Sunday, September 12th, 2021 Start time: 7:30 p.m. EST.

7:30 p.m. EST. Location: Richmond Raceway

Denny Hamlin returns to his home state after capturing his victory of the 2021 season, beating Kyle Larson for the Southern 500 win and locking himself into the next round of the playoffs. Alex Bowman, who finds himself below the cut line, won the Richmond Cup race earlier this year.

What channel is the NASCAR race?

TV Channel: NBCSN (TSN in Canada)

NBCSN (TSN in Canada) Radio Station: Motor Racing Network (MRN)

Motor Racing Network (MRN) Green flag: 7:45 pm EST.

Richmond Raceway Stages: 80-155-165 (400)

NASCAR Richmond Starting Lineup

Start pos. Driver 1 Kyle Larson 2 Denny Hamlin 3 Martin Truex Jr. 4 Kurt Busch 5 Kevin Harvick 6 Joey Logano 7 Brad Keselowski 8 Ryan Blaney 9 Aric Almirola 10 Christopher Bell 11 Tyler Reddick 12 Alex Bowman 13 Chase Elliott 14 William Byron 15 Kyle Busch 16 Michael McDowell 17 Ross Chastain 18 Chris Buescher 19 Austin Dillon 20 Ryan Preece 21 Cole Custer 22 Daniel Suarez 23 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 24 Ryan Newman 25 Corey LaJoie 26 Chase Briscoe 27 Bubba Wallace 28 Matt DiBenedetto 29 Justin Haley 30 Anthony Alfredo 31 Erik Jones 32 BJ Mcleod 33 Josh Bilicki 34 Joey Gase 35 Quin Houff 36 Garrett Smithley 37 JJ Yeley