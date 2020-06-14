What time and channel is the Homestead NASCAR race today?

What time is the NASCAR race today?

NASCAR last raced at Homestead in November, 2019 where Kyle Busch took the win and the championship. It will also be the fourth event of this jam-packed weekend of racing.

Harrison Burton won the Saturday Xfinity Series race in a two-lap shootout while Dale Earnhardt Jr. finished fifth in his lone start of the 2020 season. Kyle Busch won the Saturday night Truck race for his 58th career win in the series. The Xfinity race will race once more Sunday prior to the Cup race.

Race: Dixie Vodka 400

Dixie Vodka 400 Date: Sunday, June 14, 2020

Sunday, June 14, 2020 Start time: 3:30 p.m. EST.

3:30 p.m. EST. Location: Homestead-Miami Speedway

Kevin Harvick continues to lead the championship standings, 28 points ahead of Joey Logano and 47 points ahead of Chase Elliott.

What channel is the NASCAR race tonight?

The race will be broadcasted live on FOX and MRN will carry the radio broadcast. It is 400 miles, 267 laps with stages of 80-80-107.

The lineup is based on a random draw divided into groups from the owner's standings, just as the series did for its return race at Darlington Raceway. Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano will share the front row.

TV Channel: FOX (TSN in Canada)

FOX (TSN in Canada) Streaming: Fox Sports Go

Fox Sports Go Radio Station: Motor Racing Network (MRN)

NASCAR Dixie Vodka 400 Starting Lineup

Starting spot Driver Team 1 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing 2 Joey Logano Team Penske 3 Brad Keselowski Team Penske 4 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing 5 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports 6 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing 7 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing 8 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports 9 Jimmie Johnson Hendrick Motorsports 10 Kurt Busch Chip Ganassi Racing 11 Ryan Blaney Team Penske 12 Clint Bowyer Stewart-Haas Racing 13 Chris Buescher Roush Fenway Racing 14 Ryan Newman Roush Fenway Racing 15 Erik Jones Joe Gibbs Racing 16 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing 17 Bubba Wallace Richard Petty Motorsports 18 John Hunter Nemechek Front Row Motorsports 19 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing 20 Matt Kenseth Chip Ganassi Racing 21 Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing 22 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports 23 Matt DiBenedetto Wood Brothers Racing 24 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing 25 JJ Yeley Rick Ware Racing 26 Corey LaJoie Go Fas Racing 27 Josh Bilicki Rick Ware Racing 28 Brennan Poole Premium Motorsports 29 Joey Gase Petty Ware Racing 30 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports 31 Quin Houff StarCom Racing 32 Ty Dillon Germain Racing 33 Ryan Preece JTG Daugherty Racing 34 BJ McLeod Spire Motorsports 35 Cole Custer Stewart-Haas Racing 36 Christopher Bell Leavine Family Racing 37 Daniel Suarez Gaunt Brothers Racing 38 Timmy Hill Motorsports Business Management

NASCAR 2020 Revised Schedule