Schedule Results Standings
NASCAR Cup / Homestead / Preview

What time and channel is the Homestead NASCAR race today?

shares
comments
What time and channel is the Homestead NASCAR race today?
Jun 14, 2020, 3:46 PM

NASCAR is set to run its first June race at Homestead-Miami Speedway, which serves as the series finale since 2002 before being moved for this year.

What time is the NASCAR race today?

NASCAR last raced at Homestead in November, 2019 where Kyle Busch took the win and the championship. It will also be the fourth event of this jam-packed weekend of racing.

Harrison Burton won the Saturday Xfinity Series race in a two-lap shootout while Dale Earnhardt Jr. finished fifth in his lone start of the 2020 season. Kyle Busch won the Saturday night Truck race for his 58th career win in the series. The Xfinity race will race once more Sunday prior to the Cup race.

  • Race: Dixie Vodka 400
  • Date: Sunday, June 14, 2020
  • Start time: 3:30 p.m. EST.
  • Location: Homestead-Miami Speedway

Kevin Harvick continues to lead the championship standings, 28 points ahead of Joey Logano and 47 points ahead of Chase Elliott.

Read Also:

What channel is the NASCAR race tonight?

The race will be broadcasted live on FOX and MRN will carry the radio broadcast. It is 400 miles, 267 laps with stages of 80-80-107.

The lineup is based on a random draw divided into groups from the owner's standings, just as the series did for its return race at Darlington Raceway. Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano will share the front row.

  • TV Channel: FOX (TSN in Canada)
  • Streaming: Fox Sports Go
  • Radio Station: Motor Racing Network (MRN)
  • Start time: 3:30 p.m. EST.
  • Location: Homestead-Miami Speedway

NASCAR Dixie Vodka 400 Starting Lineup

Starting spot Driver Team
1 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing
2 Joey Logano Team Penske
3 Brad Keselowski Team Penske
4 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing
5 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports
6 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing
7 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing
8 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports
9 Jimmie Johnson Hendrick Motorsports
10 Kurt Busch Chip Ganassi Racing
11 Ryan Blaney Team Penske
12 Clint Bowyer Stewart-Haas Racing
13 Chris Buescher Roush Fenway Racing
14 Ryan Newman Roush Fenway Racing
15 Erik Jones Joe Gibbs Racing
16 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing
17 Bubba Wallace Richard Petty Motorsports
18 John Hunter Nemechek Front Row Motorsports
19 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing
20 Matt Kenseth Chip Ganassi Racing
21 Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing
22 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports
23 Matt DiBenedetto Wood Brothers Racing
24 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing
25 JJ Yeley Rick Ware Racing
26 Corey LaJoie Go Fas Racing
27 Josh Bilicki Rick Ware Racing
28 Brennan Poole Premium Motorsports
29 Joey Gase Petty Ware Racing
30 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports
31 Quin Houff StarCom Racing
32 Ty Dillon Germain Racing
33 Ryan Preece JTG Daugherty Racing
34 BJ McLeod Spire Motorsports
35 Cole Custer Stewart-Haas Racing
36 Christopher Bell Leavine Family Racing
37 Daniel Suarez Gaunt Brothers Racing
38 Timmy Hill Motorsports Business Management

NASCAR 2020 Revised Schedule

DATE               TRACK             SERIES                        DISTANCE        NET      START (ET)

Sat, June 20      Talladega          ARCA                           202 mi              FS1      2:00 PM

Sat, June 20      Talladega          Xfinity                           300 mi              FS1      5:30 PM

Sun,June 21      Talladega          Cup                              500  mi             FOX     3:00 PM

NASCAR released more of its revised schedule towards the end of May, detailing events planned until early August.

DATE TRACK SERIES DISTANCE NETWORK START (ET)
Friday, June 26 Pocono ARCA Menards 200 mi FS1 6 p.m.
Saturday, June 27 Pocono Gander Trucks 150 mi FS1 12:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 27 Pocono Cup 325 mi FOX 3:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 28 Pocono Xfinity 225 mi FS1 12:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 28 Pocono Cup 350 mi FS1 4 p.m.
Saturday, July 4 Indianapolis Xfinity 151 mi NBC 3 p.m.
Sunday, July 5 Indianapolis Cup 400 mi NBC 4 p.m.
Thursday, July 9 Kentucky Xfinity 200 mi FS1 8 p.m.
Friday, July 10 Kentucky Xfinity 300 mi FS1 8 p.m.
Saturday, July 11 Kentucky Gander Trucks 225 mi FS1 1 p.m.
Sunday, July 12 Kentucky Cup 400 mi FS1 2:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 15 Charlotte ARCA Menards 150 mi FS1 4 p.m.
Wednesday, July 15 Charlotte Cup (All-Star Open) TBA FS1 7 p.m.
Wednesday, July 15 Charlotte Cup (All-Star Race) TBA FS1 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 18 Texas Xfinity 300 mi NBCSN 3 p.m.
Saturday, July 18 Texas Gander Trucks 250 mi FS1 8 p.m.
Sunday, July 19 Texas Cup 501 mi NBCSN 3 p.m.
Thursday, July 23 Kansas Cup 400 mi NBCSN 7:30 p.m.
Friday, July 24 Kansas Gander Trucks 200 mi FS1 7 p.m.
Friday, July 24 Kansas ARCA Menards 150 mi FS1 10 p.m.
Saturday, July 25 Kansas Gander Trucks 200 mi FS1 1:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 25 Kansas Xfinity 250 mi NBCSN 5 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 2 New Hampshire Cup 318 mi NBCSN 3 p.m.
Next article
NASCAR drivers split with helmet designer over social media posts

Previous article

NASCAR drivers split with helmet designer over social media posts
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Homestead

