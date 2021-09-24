Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / William Byron: "We learned a lot about ourselves" at Bristol
NASCAR Cup / Las Vegas II Preview

What time and channel is the NASCAR playoffs at Las Vegas

The Round of 12 is set to kick off at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in a triple-header event this weekend.

What time is the NASCAR race?

The 2021 playoffs enter the second round with 12 drivers still in contention for the championship.

Las Vegas will host all three national divisions this weekend with the Truck Series going green at 9:13 p.m. EST. on Friday. On Saturday, the Xfinity Series begins its postseason on Saturday at 7:49 p.m. EST.

But what about the Cup Series? 

  • Race: South Point 400
  • Date: Saturday, September 26th, 2021
  • Start time: 7 p.m. EST.
  • Location: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

There will be a competition caution at Lap 25. Brad Keselowski has more wins than any other active driver LVMS, winning three times with the most recent victory coming in 2018. He finished second there earlier this year to Kyle Larson, who scored his first win as a Hendrick Motorsports driver there.

Read Also:

What channel is the NASCAR race?

  • TV Channel: NBCSN (TSN in Canada)
  • Radio Station: Motor Racing Network (MRN)
  • Green flag: 7:19 pm EST.
  • Location: Las Vegas Motor Speedway
  • Stages: 80-80-107 (267)

NASCAR Las Vegas Starting Lineup

Start pos. Driver
1 Kyle Larson
2 Ryan Blaney
3 William Byron
4 Martin Truex Jr.
5 Kevin Harvick
6 Denny Hamlin
7 Alex Bowman
8 Brad Keselowski
9 Joey Logano
10 Kyle Busch
11 Chase Elliott
12 Christopher Bell
13 Tyler Reddick
14 Matt DiBenedetto
15 Austin Dillon
16 Erik Jones
17 Aric Almirola
18 Ross Chastain
19 Chase Briscoe
20 Kurt Busch
21 Bubba Wallace
22 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
23 Michael McDowell
24 Ryan Preece
25 Chris Buescher
26 Daniel Suarez
27 Corey LaJoie
28 Cole Custer
29 Ryan Newman
30 Garrett Smithley
31 Josh Bilicki
32 Anthony Alfredo
33 Justin Haley
34 BJ McLeod
35 Cody Ware
36 Quin Houff
37 Joey Gase
38 JJ Yeley

 

Tickets
shares
comments

Related video

William Byron: "We learned a lot about ourselves" at Bristol

Previous article

William Byron: "We learned a lot about ourselves" at Bristol
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why Verstappen has taken an F1 engine penalty and Hamilton hasn't

6 h
2
IndyCar

Grosjean confirmed at Andretti Autosport for 2022 IndyCar season

3 h
3
Formula 1

Russian GP: The latest key F1 technical developments

3 h
4
Formula 1

Grand Prix practice results: Bottas fastest in Sochi F1

5 h
5
Supercars

Supercars set to call off Queensland swing

1 d
Latest news
What time and channel is the NASCAR playoffs at Las Vegas
Video Inside
NAS

What time and channel is the NASCAR playoffs at Las Vegas

11m
William Byron: "We learned a lot about ourselves" at Bristol
NAS

William Byron: "We learned a lot about ourselves" at Bristol

22 h
Roush Fenway unveils one of Brad Keselowski's 2022 NASCAR sponsors
Video Inside
NAS

Roush Fenway unveils one of Brad Keselowski's 2022 NASCAR sponsors

Sep 21, 2021
'Disappointed' Almirola among the four eliminated from playoffs
Video Inside
NAS

'Disappointed' Almirola among the four eliminated from playoffs

Sep 19, 2021
Harvick says Elliott 'temper tantrum' cost him Bristol NASCAR win
Video Inside
NAS

Harvick says Elliott 'temper tantrum' cost him Bristol NASCAR win

Sep 19, 2021
Latest videos
Preview Show: Round of 12 starts in Las Vegas 03:03
NASCAR Cup
22 h

Preview Show: Round of 12 starts in Las Vegas

Preview Show: Twelve advance, four eliminated at Bristol Night Race 03:08
NASCAR Cup
Sep 16, 2021

Preview Show: Twelve advance, four eliminated at Bristol Night Race

Bristol Dirt, Indy Road Course, World Wide Technology Raceway highlight 2022 schedule 03:47
NASCAR Cup
Sep 15, 2021

Bristol Dirt, Indy Road Course, World Wide Technology Raceway highlight 2022 schedule

NASCAR announces 2022 Cup Series schedule 01:05
NASCAR Cup
Sep 15, 2021

NASCAR announces 2022 Cup Series schedule

World Wide Technology Raceway added to 2022 NASCAR Cup schedule 01:44
NASCAR Cup
Sep 15, 2021

World Wide Technology Raceway added to 2022 NASCAR Cup schedule

Trending Today

Why Verstappen has taken an F1 engine penalty and Hamilton hasn't
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Verstappen has taken an F1 engine penalty and Hamilton hasn't

Grosjean confirmed at Andretti Autosport for 2022 IndyCar season
IndyCar IndyCar

Grosjean confirmed at Andretti Autosport for 2022 IndyCar season

Russian GP: The latest key F1 technical developments
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russian GP: The latest key F1 technical developments

Grand Prix practice results: Bottas fastest in Sochi F1
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix practice results: Bottas fastest in Sochi F1

Supercars set to call off Queensland swing
Supercars Supercars

Supercars set to call off Queensland swing

Verstappen: Sochi F1 fightback will be harder than in 2018
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Sochi F1 fightback will be harder than in 2018

IndyCar becomes sanctioning body, promoter for Indy Lights
Indy Lights Indy Lights

IndyCar becomes sanctioning body, promoter for Indy Lights

WSBK star Davies announces retirement from racing
World Superbike World Superbike

WSBK star Davies announces retirement from racing

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI Prime

Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI

In a career that has had many ups and downs, Kurt Busch has been written off many times before. But facing career uncertainty after the sale of Chip Ganassi's NASCAR team, the 2004 Cup champion has found a new berth at Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan's 23XI organization - which underlines his enduring value

NASCAR Cup
Aug 31, 2021
From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview Prime

From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview

The death of Dale Earnhardt in the 2001 Daytona 500 shocked NASCAR to the core. At the Daytona 24 Hours, two weeks before his fatal accident, ‘The Intimidator’ shared his expectations of challenging for an eighth Cup title with JONATHAN INGRAM, in an article first published in the 15 February 2001 issue of Autosport magazine. Little did we know then what tragedy would unfold…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death Prime

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death

On February 18, 2001, seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt – the fearless ‘Intimidator’ – was in his element at Daytona International Speedway. While his own DEI team’s cars ran 1-2 towards the finish line, his famed #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Monte Carlo was playing rear gunner to block any late runs from the chasing pack. As the cars tore through Turns 3 and 4 on that fateful final lap, Earnhardt maintained the strongarm tactics that encapsulated his persona… but his actions in those moments sadly proved to be his last.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR Prime

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

The NASCAR Cup Series is changing. Whether it be the gradual morphing out the seasoned drivers of yesterday as the next generation step up, a radical calendar shake-up featuring more road courses than ever before and the prospect of an all-new car on the horizon, stock car racing’s highest level is nearing the end of a huge facelift.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2021
The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021 Prime

The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021

This weekend's Daytona 500 kickstarts a NASCAR Cup season that promises plenty of intrigue courtesy of new owners and a refreshed calendar. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 13, 2021
Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption Prime

Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption

From a disgraced NASCAR exile, Kyle Larson has been given a chance of redemption by the powerhouse Hendrick Motorsports squad. Effectively replacing seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is no easy billing, but Larson has every intention of repaying the team's faith...

NASCAR Cup
Feb 11, 2021
Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

In this exclusive one-on-one interview, Roger Penske reveals the inner drive that has made him not only a hugely successful team owner and businessman but also the owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar. He spoke to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Dec 28, 2020
Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started Prime

Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started

Chase Elliott's late charge to the 2020 NASCAR Cup title defied predictions that it would be a Kevin Harvick versus Denny Hamlin showdown. While the two veterans are showing no signs of slowing down, Elliott's triumph was a window into NASCAR's future…

NASCAR Cup
Nov 18, 2020

Latest news

What time and channel is the NASCAR playoffs at Las Vegas
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

What time and channel is the NASCAR playoffs at Las Vegas

William Byron: "We learned a lot about ourselves" at Bristol
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

William Byron: "We learned a lot about ourselves" at Bristol

Roush Fenway unveils one of Brad Keselowski's 2022 NASCAR sponsors
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Roush Fenway unveils one of Brad Keselowski's 2022 NASCAR sponsors

'Disappointed' Almirola among the four eliminated from playoffs
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

'Disappointed' Almirola among the four eliminated from playoffs

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.