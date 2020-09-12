What time and channel is the NASCAR Cup race at Richmond today?

What time is the NASCAR race today?

Coverage of the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway will begin at 7:30 p.m. EST.

The race will be 400 miles, 400 laps and split into three stages (80-155-165). This race is the second of three in Round 1 of the playoffs where the field of 16 will be cut down to 12 in two weeks time.

Kevin Harvick locked himself into the next round via his victory in the Southern 500 at Darlington.

Grant Enfinger won Thursday's Truck Series race while Justin Allgaier captured the checkered flag in the first of two Xfinity Series races this weekend on Friday.

What channel is the NASCAR race today?

The race will be broadcasted live on NBCSN and MRN will carry the radio broadcast.

The four drivers currently below the cut line are Clint Bowyer (tied with Aric Almirola), Cole Custer (-3pts), Ryan Blaney (-17pts), and Matt DiBenedetto (-17pts).

Richmond Starting Lineup Pos. Driver Car No. Team 1 Kevin Harvick 4 Stewart-Haas Racing 2 Joey Logano 22 Team Penske 3 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing 4 Alex Bowman 88 Hendrick Motorsports 5 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports 6 Kyle Busch 18 Joe Gibbs Racing 7 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing 8 Kurt Busch 1 Chip Ganassi Racing 9 Brad Keselowski 2 Team Penske 10 Aric Almirola 10 Stewart-Haas Racing 11 Clint Bowyer 14 Stewart-Haas Racing 12 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports 13 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas Racing 14 Martin Truex Jr. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing 15 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske 16 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Wood Brothers Racing 17 Erik Jones 20 Joe Gibbs Racing 18 Jimmie Johnson 48 Hendrick Motorsports 19 Matt Kenseth 42 Chip Ganassi Racing 20 Michael McDowell 34 Front Row Motorsports 21 Ryan Newman 6 Roush Fenway Racing 22 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard Childress Racing 23 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing 24 Ryan Preece 37 JTG Daugherty Racing 25 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway Racing 26 Christopher Bell 95 Leavine Family Racing 27 Ty Dillon 13 Germain Racing 28 Daniel Suarez 96 Gaunt Brothers Racing 29 Brennan Poole 15 Premium Motorsports 30 Bubba Wallace 43 Richard Petty Motorsports 31 John Hunter Nemechek 38 Front Row Motorsports 32 JJ Yeley 27 Rick Ware Racing 33 Quin Houff 00 StarCom Racing 34 Corey LaJoie 32 Go Fas Racing 35 Reed Sorenson 77 Spire Motorsports 36 Joey Gase 51 Petty Ware Racing 37 Timmy Hill 66 Motorsports Business Management 38 James Davison 53 Rick Ware Racing

