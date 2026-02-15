Watch NASCAR's touching Lap 3 Daytona 500 tribute to Dale Earnhardt

With packed grandstands, a strong crosswind due to weather rolling in, NASCAR made an emotional full-throttle tribute to Dale Earnhardt in the opening laps of the 2026 Daytona 500.

On lap three, after the cars had gotten up to speed, most of the people inside the 2.5 mile superspeedway held three fingers up in reference to Earnhardt’s iconic No. 3. As the field flew past the main grandstands, tens of thousands of people took a moment to remembered what the racer meant to them.

Twenty-five years ago, Earnhardt died in the Daytona 500, changing the sport forever. In the lead-up to this year’s anniversary of his passing, there has been much coverage with documentaries, interviews, and even fan tributes on social media.

Perhaps this was the most fitting tribute of all, as Earnhardt often preferred to do his talking on the track. Having drivers, teams, and fans salute a former champion and Hall of Famer in such a way isn't new, but it's even more special this year.

As we remember the 25th anniversary of Earnhardt’s passing, tell us: How did this on-track tribute resonate with you?