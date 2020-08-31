Watch: How to vinyl wrap a NASCAR Cup stock car
shares
comments
When we see cars on the racetrack looking resplendent in their sponsor liveries, how do the teams make them look so good – especially when we see the schemes change race to race?
Check out this timelapse video of the Rick Ware Racing No.27 Ford Mustang, driven by JJ Yeley, being vinyl wrapped in special NASCAR Heat 5 logos to celebrate an Xbox Live Gold promotion at the Daytona International Speedway Road Course.
And be sure to check out all the latest news and offers on the NASCAR Heat 5 website, so you can taste the thrills of stock car racing from your home.
Slider
List
Car of J.J. Yeley, Rick Ware Racing, Ford Mustang Motorsport Games
1/3
Photo by: Uncredited
J.J. Yeley, Rick Ware Racing, Ford Mustang Motorsport Games
2/3
Photo by: Lesley Ann Miller / Motorsport Images
J.J. Yeley, Rick Ware Racing, Ford Mustang Motorsport Games, Kaz Grala, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet Camaro American Ethanol
3/3
Photo by: Jasen Vinlove / NKP / Motorsport Images
Load comments
About this article
|Series
|NASCAR Cup
Trending Today
Latest news
Watch: How to vinyl wrap a NASCAR Cup stock car
shares
comments