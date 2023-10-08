Wallace has "a lot to be proud of" despite elimination

It’s no secret that Wallace has struggled on road courses in his NASCAR career and a strong run – or likely a win – would be necessary Sunday to advance to the semifinal round of the playoffs.

There were probably not many that thought Wallace could win or even be in the hunt. However, despite the finish, the performance by Wallace and his No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota team over the course of the weekend was in many ways eye-opening.

He was fastest in Saturday’s practice and qualified fourth. He was second in the first stage of Sunday’s race and seventh in Stage 2.

Wallace was still in contention for a strong finish – or possibly an improbable win – on a restart with 22 of 109 laps remaining when he got hit by Daniel Suarez entering the backstretch chicane which caused him to miss the turn.

Wallace had to serve and stop-and-go penalty for missing the chicane and then had to battle from the back of the field to finish 16th.

“This weekend was incredible. Just from the effort from the team and from myself. Just all clicking, right? And it felt really good to be competitive and run upfront, pass cars on road courses and not be passed,” Wallace said.

“There’s a lot to look at. What I analyze is what could I have done and not be in that situation? Could I have been faster and passed another car? How to be better when you’re racing around there with squirrels.

“It is what it is. Just didn’t have enough and it wasn’t in the cards.”

Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, Leidos Toyota Camry Photo by: Ben Earp / NKP / Motorsport Images

Wallace hopes the total weekend performance at Charlotte – as well as his solid 12th place effort at Watkins Glen in August – demonstrates his commitment to improving his race craft where he has typically struggled.

“Usually, you couldn’t count on the No. 23 at a road course race, right? I don’t think you can say that anymore and I don’t think I can say I suck at road courses,” he said.

“Back-to-back really good runs at road courses. Finishes were okay, obviously not today. Just got to keep working on your craft. No matter how hard it can get, you’ve got to keep working and trying to learn and be better.”

While he is no longer in contention for the 2023 series title, Wallace said he would still like to earn a victory this year and sees good opportunities in the weeks ahead.

“I’m pumped for our season. It’s not over yet. I’m really excited for next week and Homestead and Martinsville,” he said. “Phoenix, eh, I might just go on vacation. But we’ve still got four races to go out and do it.

“We weren’t supposed to be here according to a lot of people, but we proved them wrong and then proved a lot of people in the garage wrong that you can’t really count on the No. 23 at a road course race.

“That’s cool to say. Got to continue to work.”