Subscribe
Previous / Truex gambles big in Vegas, but comes up short of the win Next / Josh Berry had "a pretty good time" in first HMS Cup start
NASCAR Cup / Las Vegas News

Wallace and Reddick "finally able to finish a race" at Vegas

It had been a difficult start to the 2023 season for 23XI Racing but Sunday’s race at Las Vegas offered a glimmer of hope of better days ahead.

Wallace and Reddick "finally able to finish a race" at Vegas
Listen to this article

Both of 23XI Racing’s fulltime drivers, Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick, had failed to finish either of the season’s first two races at Daytona and Auto Club Speedway.

Reddick had wrecked out of both races while Wallace wrecked out of Daytona and experienced an engine failure last weekend at Auto Club Speedway.

On Sunday, however, the tide began to turn.

Wallace, in his No. 23 Toyota, qualified 13th and ran in the top-10 much of the race. A late-race accident sent the race into a two-lap overtime.

With the help of a two-tire pit stop, Wallace was able to rally to fourth on the final lap of overtime, his best finish since he won at Kansas last fall.

“I will say that I hate two tires, it’s never worked for me. I’ve always been plowing tight. Bootie (Barker, crew chief) and the team did a great job and it fired off money there,” Wallace said. “I thought we were going to settle for sixth right before that caution came out and I think that’s about where we were all day.

“We have a lot of stuff to work on, but a good, solid day. Finally able to finish a race where we deserve.”

When the late race caution came out, Wallace said “the gloves were off.”

“You just have to go out there and fight and scrap,” he said. “Proud of our team to come home fourth. Just try to keep it going now.”

Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, Columbia Sportswear Company Toyota Camry, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, Monster Energy Toyota Camry

Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, Columbia Sportswear Company Toyota Camry, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, Monster Energy Toyota Camry

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

Wallace said the struggles early in the season have proved a valuable experience. “Never stop fighting and never give up,” he said.

Reddick got off to a rough start this weekend when the team needed to replace the engine in his No. 45 Toyota and he did not participate in either practice or qualifying on Saturday.

Because of the engine change, Reddick had to start Sunday’s race from the rear of the field but ran consistently throughout day and finished 15th.

shares
comments

Related video

Truex gambles big in Vegas, but comes up short of the win

Josh Berry had "a pretty good time" in first HMS Cup start
Bubba Wallace More from
Bubba Wallace
Bubba Wallace prepared to "make a statement" at 23XI Racing

Bubba Wallace prepared to "make a statement" at 23XI Racing

NASCAR Cup

Bubba Wallace has high hopes for '23 Bubba Wallace prepared to "make a statement" at 23XI Racing

Altercation between Wallace and Larson after Vegas NASCAR wreck

Altercation between Wallace and Larson after Vegas NASCAR wreck

NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II

Furious Wallace shoves Larson Altercation between Wallace and Larson after Vegas NASCAR wreck

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II

Why Wallace’s win is huge for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

23XI Racing More from
23XI Racing
Kurt Busch updates recovery: "Everyday life is normal"

Kurt Busch updates recovery: "Everyday life is normal"

NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

KuBusch "doing well" with recovery Kurt Busch updates recovery: "Everyday life is normal"

Daniel Hemric to drive No. 23 in Cup finale, subbing for Ty Gibbs

Daniel Hemric to drive No. 23 in Cup finale, subbing for Ty Gibbs

NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II

Hemric to sub for Gibbs in Cup race Daniel Hemric to drive No. 23 in Cup finale, subbing for Ty Gibbs

Kurt Busch withdraws from 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs

Kurt Busch withdraws from 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs

NASCAR Cup

Kurt Busch withdraws from playoffs Kurt Busch withdraws from 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs

Latest news

Ten things we learned at the 2023 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix

Ten things we learned at the 2023 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix

Formula 1

Ten things we learned at the 2023 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix Ten things we learned at the 2023 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix

Hamilton: I need to be a "positive light" for Mercedes F1 after Bahrain

Hamilton: I need to be a "positive light" for Mercedes F1 after Bahrain

Formula 1

Hamilton: I need to be a "positive light" for Mercedes F1 after Bahrain Hamilton: I need to be a "positive light" for Mercedes F1 after Bahrain

Five stories you may have missed from the F1 Bahrain GP

Five stories you may have missed from the F1 Bahrain GP

Formula 1

Five stories you may have missed from the F1 Bahrain GP Five stories you may have missed from the F1 Bahrain GP

Josh Berry had "a pretty good time" in first HMS Cup start

Josh Berry had "a pretty good time" in first HMS Cup start

NAS NASCAR Cup

Josh Berry had "a pretty good time" in first HMS Cup start Josh Berry had "a pretty good time" in first HMS Cup start

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
James Newbold

Marques on taking on NASCAR The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

Pros and cons of Next Gen Cup car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How Cindric won the Daytona 500 How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Six key themes to follow in 2022 Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How NASCAR had to learn harsh lesson How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
Charles Bradley

Larson's long way round to Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
Jim Utter

How NASCAR is preparing for 2022 car How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
Charles Bradley

Why Wallace’s win is huge for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.