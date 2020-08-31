NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
23 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
02 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
08 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
16 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
22 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona III
29 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
Race in
6 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
Next event in
9 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
19 Sep
Next event in
18 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
Next event in
24 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
09 Oct
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
25 Oct
Next event in
54 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
Next event in
59 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
Next event in
66 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Daytona III / Breaking news

Video: Newman says Reddick 'just ran out of talent' in late wreck

shares
comments
Video: Newman says Reddick 'just ran out of talent' in late wreck
By:

Tyler Reddick was the at the center of controversy Saturday night after an aggressive move to take the race lead ending in carnage.

Reddick, a rookie in the NASCAR Cup Series, was on the outside of the playoffs entering the regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway.

The Richard Childress Racing driver came close to Victory Lane earlier this year with a second-place finish at Texas, and came close again Saturday night at Daytona.

But with a possible playoff berth on the line, aggression got the best of the 24-year-old racer and the field paid for it. He tried to clear Kyle Busch for the race lead, but both got into the wall and several cars got swept up in the crash that followed.

10 cars were collected in the first 'Big One' of the 400-mile race. Reddick was able to carry on, only to crash out in another incident not of his own making soon after. Ryan Newman and Erik Jones were among the drivers eliminated in the Lap 153 accident and neither had anything nice to say about Reddick.

Reddick's night ended seven laps later when he was swept up in the second big crash of the night, which also ended Jimmie Johnson's playoff hopes. Reddick offered an apology for his part in the first incident after being released from the infield care center.

Read Also:

William Byron: First Cup Series win was "a long time coming"

Previous article

William Byron: First Cup Series win was "a long time coming"
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Daytona III
Drivers Ryan Newman , Tyler Reddick , Erik Jones
Author Nick DeGroot

Trending Today

Ferrari engine settlement still leaves "sour taste" with rivals
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari engine settlement still leaves "sour taste" with rivals

Ten things we learned from the Belgian Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Ten things we learned from the Belgian Grand Prix

MotoGP teams wary of KTM building “super engine” for 2021
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP teams wary of KTM building “super engine” for 2021

Horner: Mercedes move proves high rake concept works
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Horner: Mercedes move proves high rake concept works

Ricciardo: Abiteboul should be "nervous" over tattoo bet
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo: Abiteboul should be "nervous" over tattoo bet

Ferrari struggles not just down to engine - Brawn
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari struggles not just down to engine - Brawn

Mercedes clarifies Bottas overtake mode "miscommunication"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes clarifies Bottas overtake mode "miscommunication"

Hamilton: Only F1 bosses can do something to stop boring races
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton: Only F1 bosses can do something to stop boring races

Latest news

Video: Newman says Reddick 'just ran out of talent' in late wreck
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Video: Newman says Reddick 'just ran out of talent' in late wreck

William Byron: First Cup Series win was "a long time coming"
NAS NASCAR Cup / Interview

William Byron: First Cup Series win was "a long time coming"

Matt DiBenedetto escapes carnage; earns NASCAR playoff debut
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Matt DiBenedetto escapes carnage; earns NASCAR playoff debut

Johnson "disappointed" to miss playoffs as 'things got ugly'
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Johnson "disappointed" to miss playoffs as 'things got ugly'

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari engine settlement still leaves "sour taste" with rivals

29m
2
Formula 1

Ten things we learned from the Belgian Grand Prix

57m
3
MotoGP

MotoGP teams wary of KTM building “super engine” for 2021

2h
4
Formula 1

Horner: Mercedes move proves high rake concept works

5
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Abiteboul should be "nervous" over tattoo bet

Latest news

Video: Newman says Reddick 'just ran out of talent' in late wreck
NAS

Video: Newman says Reddick 'just ran out of talent' in late wreck

William Byron: First Cup Series win was "a long time coming"
NAS

William Byron: First Cup Series win was "a long time coming"

Matt DiBenedetto escapes carnage; earns NASCAR playoff debut
NAS

Matt DiBenedetto escapes carnage; earns NASCAR playoff debut

Johnson "disappointed" to miss playoffs as 'things got ugly'
NAS

Johnson "disappointed" to miss playoffs as 'things got ugly'

William Byron takes dramatic first Cup win at Daytona
NAS

William Byron takes dramatic first Cup win at Daytona

Latest videos

Daytona chaos turns to Byron bringing it home 02:03
NASCAR Cup
1h

Daytona chaos turns to Byron bringing it home

DiBenedetto: ‘I’m so glad we made the playoffs’ 01:46
NASCAR Cup
1h

DiBenedetto: ‘I’m so glad we made the playoffs’

Jimmie Johnson on missing playoffs: ‘Things just got ugly’ 02:06
NASCAR Cup
1h

Jimmie Johnson on missing playoffs: ‘Things just got ugly’

Tyler Reddick after wreck: ‘Understand them being upset’ 00:49
NASCAR Cup
1h

Tyler Reddick after wreck: ‘Understand them being upset’

Ryan Newman: Reddick ‘just ran out of talent’ 00:42
NASCAR Cup
1h

Ryan Newman: Reddick ‘just ran out of talent’

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.