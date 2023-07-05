Subscribe
Previous / Marks: Chicago win showed Project91 is an "elite effort"
NASCAR Cup / Chicago Street Course News

Van Gisbergen engineer's last-minute Chicago call-up

Shane van Gisbergen's Supercars race engineer received a last-minute call-up to help guide his miracle NASCAR win on debut.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Shane van Gisbergen, Trackhouse Racing, Enhance Health Chevrolet Camaro

Andrew Edwards, who oversees van Gisbergen at Triple Eight, was on hand for the shock victory on the streets of Chicago.

Speaking to Motorsport.com, Edwards revealed that it was a late call-up to make the trip with van Gisbergen after Trackhouse Racing reached out to learn more about the star Kiwi.

“It’s a bit of a surprise, the whole thing," he said. "Trackhouse kind of reached out and were asking me some questions about Shane and a little bit about how we might look at street tracks and things like that in Supercars.

Read Also:

"We kind of got chatting from there and then they offered to bring me over and help, in a small way, and bridge the gap between Shane and the engineers.

"And also it was just an amazing learning experience for me, just to see how they operate. It was an incredible opportunity."

Edwards has extensive experience on street circuits from his long, successful career in Supercars, something that Trackhouse tapped into during race week in Chicago.

While he wasn't directly involved in set-up decisions, and there are vast differences between how a NASCAR and a Supercar makes its speed, Edwards felt he was able to contribute.

“They are quite a different car," he said. "I didn’t get involved in the set-up to a large degree, it was really kind of philosophical conversations, Trackhouse did all that work.

"I guess for them it was just thought-provoking on what we do and the set-up, they hadn’t done anything like this before and it’s a real departure from how they set up their car normally. It’s a very high downforce car but this track is very bumpy so it was a new challenge and they hadn’t been to that place before.

"I can’t say that I helped them, but at the same time if it gave them some confidence to try to go down a road, then I think we got a bit of that."

Edwards and van Gisbergen are famous for their overcut strategies in Supercars, using the three-time champ's passing prowess to utilise fresh rubber in a second or third stint.

In that way it was a typical SVG style of victory in Chicago as he blasted from 18th to the lead in the closing stages.

"We all know what he’s like and what he’s capable of, but then when you see it happen there in the moment, it’s still shocking," said Edwards.

"He shouldn’t have been able to do what he did, like he shouldn’t have been able to go there with not knowing that car and things like that and have that success.

"I thought we were in trouble when we got put down to 18th when that unfortunate sequence of shortening the race [happened] but then once I saw he got past a few and he could pass, he just kept rolling.

"He loves to be the hunter, he loves that situation. I said to the engineers partway through that, ‘we’re on here’ because he has got the eyes on and he was just so much faster than everyone else.

"I mean he was seconds faster than everyone else and he can pass, like he can do in Supercars. He’s one of the only guys that can really pull that kind of strategy off."

shares
comments

Related video

Marks: Chicago win showed Project91 is an "elite effort"
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Murphy wants Brands Hatch Supercars race

Murphy wants Brands Hatch Supercars race

Supercars

Murphy wants Brands Hatch Supercars race Murphy wants Brands Hatch Supercars race

New rear wing, boot spoiler for Mustang Supercar to address parity

New rear wing, boot spoiler for Mustang Supercar to address parity

Supercars
Townsville

New rear wing, boot spoiler for Mustang Supercar to address parity New rear wing, boot spoiler for Mustang Supercar to address parity

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Shane van Gisbergen More from
Shane van Gisbergen
Van Gisbergen free to make NASCAR move in 2024

Van Gisbergen free to make NASCAR move in 2024

Supercars

Van Gisbergen free to make NASCAR move in 2024 Van Gisbergen free to make NASCAR move in 2024

Lap-by-lap breakdown of Van Gisbergen's drive from 18th to 1st

Lap-by-lap breakdown of Van Gisbergen's drive from 18th to 1st

NASCAR Cup
Chicago Street Course

Lap-by-lap breakdown of Van Gisbergen's drive from 18th to 1st Lap-by-lap breakdown of Van Gisbergen's drive from 18th to 1st

Van Gisbergen compared to NASCAR greats after debut win

Van Gisbergen compared to NASCAR greats after debut win

NASCAR Cup
Chicago Street Course

Van Gisbergen compared to NASCAR greats after debut win Van Gisbergen compared to NASCAR greats after debut win

Triple Eight Race Engineering More from
Triple Eight Race Engineering
Shane van Gisbergen opens up on US future

Shane van Gisbergen opens up on US future

Supercars

Shane van Gisbergen opens up on US future Shane van Gisbergen opens up on US future

The next step for Broc Feeney

The next step for Broc Feeney

Supercars
Hidden Valley

The next step for Broc Feeney The next step for Broc Feeney

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Prime
Prime
Supercars

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Latest news

The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles

The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1
British GP

The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles

F1 2024 calendar revealed: 24 races, Chinese GP to return

F1 2024 calendar revealed: 24 races, Chinese GP to return

F1 Formula 1

F1 2024 calendar revealed: 24 races, Chinese GP to return F1 2024 calendar revealed: 24 races, Chinese GP to return

Valtteri Bottas takes delivery of Mercedes-AMG One

Valtteri Bottas takes delivery of Mercedes-AMG One

Auto Automotive

Valtteri Bottas takes delivery of Mercedes-AMG One Valtteri Bottas takes delivery of Mercedes-AMG One

AlphaTauri: Our F1 car is “not easy” for rookie De Vries

AlphaTauri: Our F1 car is “not easy” for rookie De Vries

F1 Formula 1

AlphaTauri: Our F1 car is “not easy” for rookie De Vries AlphaTauri: Our F1 car is “not easy” for rookie De Vries

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
James Newbold

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
Charles Bradley

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
Jim Utter

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
Charles Bradley

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe