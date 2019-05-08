Sign in
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

U.S. Motorsport Report: Truex dominates at Dover - video

U.S. Motorsport Report: Truex dominates at Dover - video
15m ago

In this week's U.S. Motorsports Report, Martin Truex Jr. and Juan Pablo Montoya both picked up impressive victories over the weekend

Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry Sirius XM wins
Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry Sirius XM
#6 Acura Team Penske Acura DPi, DPi: Juan Pablo Montoya, Dane Cameron, Jon Bouslog

Watch the latest edition of the U.S. Motorsport Report with Julia Piquet here:

 

Series NASCAR Cup , IMSA
Drivers Juan Pablo Montoya , Martin Truex Jr.
