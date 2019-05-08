U.S. Motorsport Report: Truex dominates at Dover - video
15m ago
In this week's U.S. Motorsports Report, Martin Truex Jr. and Juan Pablo Montoya both picked up impressive victories over the weekend
Watch the latest edition of the U.S. Motorsport Report with Julia Piquet here:
About this article
|Series
|NASCAR Cup , IMSA
|Drivers
|Juan Pablo Montoya , Martin Truex Jr.
