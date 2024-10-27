All Series

Race report
NASCAR Cup Homestead-Miami

Tyler Reddick wins his way into championship race with wild last-lap pass

FULL SEND: Reddick flies from 3rd to 1st in the final lap at Homestead

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Upd:

Despite a few extra laps on his tires, Tyler Reddick charged forward to pass both Denny Hamlin and Ryan Blaney on the final lap to win his way into the Championship 4 for the very first time in his career. 

Reddick was able to blow past Blaney around on the outside in the final corner just seconds from the line in one of the more dramatic runs to the checkered flag we've seen all year. 

His victory ensures that 23XI Racing, the team co-owned by Michael Jordan and Hamlin, will be part of the 2024 title-decider at Phoenix.

"Little kid drove his ass off," said Jordan in his immediate reaction to the race win, happily marching down pit road to join his driver in celebration.

"We were backed into a corner man," said Reddick. "We had no other choice. I know we were on a tire deficit and here ay Homestead, that's a death sentence. But I don't care. We did what it took to win this race. We're fighting for a championship," he said as Jordan arrived, embracing him on the frontstretch.

Watch: Tyler Reddick: 'No other choice' after Homestead win

 

Blaney finished second and Hamlin third -- both facing a likely must-win situation now. Christopher Bell and Chase Elliott rounded out the top five. Playoff drivers finished 1-6 in the results with William Byron right behind Elliott. Alex Bowman, AJ Allmendinger, Carson Hocevar, and Ryan Preece rounded out the top-ten.

The finish was initially setting up to be a showdown between Blaney and Kyle Larson, who had rebounded from an early cut tire to challenge for the win. Reddick pitted from the lead with 15 to go after running long while hoping for a caution that didn't work out. 

Well, as the leaders were navigating slower traffic with 13 laps to go, Larson pulled alongside Blaney and the two drivers made contact. Larson spun sideways and the caution flag flew, setting up the final sprint to the checkered flag. 

On the ensuing restart with eight laps to go, Blaney aggressively blocked Elliott which allowed Hamlin to take the lead from fourth. Blaney fought back and dove under Hamlin, clearing him as the field raced towards the white flag.

But Reddick was lurking right behind them. He threw the car to the bottom into Turn 1, clearing his boss in the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. Blaney chose the middle of the track entering Turn 3 but this time, Reddick went high, rocketing paste the defending Cup Series champion and crossing the line two tenths ahead.

Reddick joins Joey Logano as the only two drivers locked into the Championship 4. Christopher Bell is +29 and William Byron is +7. Larson, Hamlin, Blaney and Elliott are all in the elimination zone now.

Cla Driver # Manufacturer Laps Time Interval Pits Points
1 T. Reddick23XI Racing 45 Toyota 267

3:05'43.926

   9 57
2 R. BlaneyTeam Penske 12 Ford 267

+0.241

3:05'44.167

 0.241 11 48
3 D. HamlinJoe Gibbs Racing 11 Toyota 267

+0.568

3:05'44.494

 0.327 11 48
4 C. BellJoe Gibbs Racing 20 Toyota 267

+1.499

3:05'45.425

 0.931 11 46
5 C. ElliottHendrick Motorsports 9 Chevrolet 267

+1.637

3:05'45.563

 0.138 11 49
6 W. ByronHendrick Motorsports 24 Chevrolet 267

+2.346

3:05'46.272

 0.709 11 39
7 A. BowmanHendrick Motorsports 48 Chevrolet 267

+2.763

3:05'46.689

 0.417 11 32
8 A. AllmendingerKaulig Racing 16 Chevrolet 267

+2.983

3:05'46.909

 0.220 11  
9
C. HocevarSpire Motorsports
 77 Chevrolet 267

+3.247

3:05'47.173

 0.264 11 37
10 R. PreeceStewart-Haas Racing 41 Ford 267

+4.282

3:05'48.208

 1.035 11 29
11 J. BerryStewart-Haas Racing 4 Ford 267

+4.607

3:05'48.533

 0.325 11 26
12 C. BriscoeStewart-Haas Racing 14 Ford 267

+4.819

3:05'48.745

 0.212 11 25
13 K. LarsonHendrick Motorsports 5 Chevrolet 267

+4.964

3:05'48.890

 0.145 13 24
14 M. McDowellFront Row Motorsports 34 Ford 267

+5.209

3:05'49.135

 0.245 11 23
15 C. BuescherRFK Racing 17 Ford 267

+5.357

3:05'49.283

 0.148 12 22
16 D. SuarezTrackHouse Racing 99 Chevrolet 267

+5.515

3:05'49.441

 0.158 11 21
17 B. KeselowskiRFK Racing 6 Ford 267

+5.772

3:05'49.698

 0.257 11 20
18 B. Wallace23XI Racing 23 Toyota 267

+6.225

3:05'50.151

 0.453 11 28
19 N. GragsonStewart-Haas Racing 10 Ford 267

+6.305

3:05'50.231

 0.080 11 18
20 T. GillilandFront Row Motorsports 38 Ford 267

+6.474

3:05'50.400

 0.169 10 17
21 R. Stenhouse JrJTG Daugherty Racing 47 Chevrolet 267

+6.672

3:05'50.598

 0.198 11 16
22 E. JonesLegacy Motor Club 43 Toyota 267

+6.947

3:05'50.873

 0.275 10 15
23 M. Truex JrJoe Gibbs Racing 19 Toyota 267

+6.973

3:05'50.899

 0.026 12 19
24 H. BurtonWood Brothers Racing 21 Ford 267

+7.147

3:05'51.073

 0.174 12 13
25 A. DillonRichard Childress Racing 3 Chevrolet 267

+7.465

3:05'51.391

 0.318 11 12
26 J. NemechekLegacy Motor Club 42 Toyota 267

+7.522

3:05'51.448

 0.057 11 11
27 A. CindricTeam Penske 2 Ford 267

+14.511

3:05'58.437

 6.989 9 10
28 J. LoganoTeam Penske 22 Ford 267

+16.412

3:06'00.338

 1.901 9 9
29 D. HemricKaulig Racing 31 Chevrolet 267

+17.018

3:06'00.944

 0.606 11 8
30
Z. SmithSpire Motorsports
 71 Chevrolet 267

+17.564

3:06'01.490

 0.546 10 7
31 K. BuschRichard Childress Racing 8 Chevrolet 267

+17.588

3:06'01.514

 0.024 10 6
32 K. GralaRick Ware Racing 15 Ford 267

+19.618

3:06'03.544

 2.030 9 5
33 R. ChastainTrackHouse Racing 1 Chevrolet 267

+19.620

3:06'03.546

 0.002 10 4
34 J. HaleySpire Motorsports 7 Chevrolet 266

+1 Lap

3:06'02.005

 1 Lap 10 3
35 C. LajoieRick Ware Racing 51 Ford 266

+1 Lap

3:06'09.946

 7.941 11 2
36
T. GibbsJoe Gibbs Racing
 54 Toyota 261

+6 Laps

3:05'58.297

 5 Laps 12 1
37 C. FinchumMBM 66 Ford 258

+9 Laps

3:06'10.049

 3 Laps 10  
38 J. YeleyNY Racing Team 44 Chevrolet 223

+44 Laps

2:38'36.658

 35 Laps 10

