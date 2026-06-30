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NASCAR Cup Sonoma

TV ratings released for Sonoma NASCAR weekend

The Cup Series moves to TNT for a five-week summer stretch, but numbers were down from 2025

Matt Weaver
Matt Weaver
Published:
Chase Briscoe, Joe Gibbs Racing, Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports

Chase Briscoe, Joe Gibbs Racing, Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports

Photo by: James Gilbert / Getty Images

This is the first race of the five race 'Summer Series' for the Turner Sports brand. It was the first of five races this summer on TNT, following FOX Sports and Prime Video.

The race at Sonoma last year earned 2.2 million viewers but did not face competition from the World Cup, one that also took place on the same continent. The race at Sonoma last year also was in July.

Meanwhile, the O'Reilly Series race on Saturday, which aired on The CW, earned 1.145 average viewers. The CW issued the following superlatives

• Most-watched Sonoma race ever since the series' track debut in 2023

• Total audience grew +18% compared to last year's Sonoma race (7/12/25 on The CW)

• Race peaked at 1,231,000 total viewers from 6:45-7:00pm ET• 19th consecutive race with over one million total viewers (pre-rain delay)

Both races were won by Shane Van Gisbergen, who swept the weekend with JR Motorsports in the NASCAR O'Reilly Series and Trackhouse in the NASCAR Cup race. SVG now has 14 victories as a NASCAR driver, with eight in Cup.

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