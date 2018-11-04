Sign in
NASCAR Cup / Texas II / Breaking news

Martin Truex Jr. sent to rear of the field for engine change

Martin Truex Jr. sent to rear of the field for engine change
Jim Utter
By: Jim Utter
13m ago

For the second consecutive week, Martin Truex Jr. will have to start his NASCAR Cup Series race from the rear of the field.

Martin Truex Jr., Furniture Row Racing, Toyota Camry Bass Pro Shops/5-hour ENERGY
Martin Truex Jr., Furniture Row Racing, Toyota Camry Bass Pro Shops/5-hour ENERGY
Martin Truex Jr., Furniture Row Racing, Toyota Camry Bass Pro Shops/5-hour ENERGY
Martin Truex Jr., Furniture Row Racing, Toyota Camry Bass Pro Shops/5-hour ENERGY

Truex’s No. 78 Toyota was one of three teams which made engine changes on Saturday following practice sessions at Texas Motor Speedway. Changing engines over the weekend requires the driver to start the race from the back of the field regardless of where they qualified (Truex qualified 13th on Friday).

Truex’s No. 78 failed post-qualifying inspection last weekend at Martinsville, Va., which cost him his starting position.

The teams of Daniel Suarez and Chris Buescher have also changed engines and will start Sunday’s AAA 500 from the back. Buescher’s JTG Daugherty team is utilizing an engine from Hendrick Motorsports for the first time this season.

Also moving to the back of the field will be Matt DiBenedetto, whose No. 32 Ford required a transmission change.

Truex, the reigning series champion, is still trying to get locked into the Championship 4 at Homestead, Fla., with a win although he currently remains in a strong points position to do so.

News in depth
