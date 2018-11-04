Martin Truex Jr. sent to rear of the field for engine change

Truex’s No. 78 Toyota was one of three teams which made engine changes on Saturday following practice sessions at Texas Motor Speedway. Changing engines over the weekend requires the driver to start the race from the back of the field regardless of where they qualified (Truex qualified 13th on Friday).

Truex’s No. 78 failed post-qualifying inspection last weekend at Martinsville, Va., which cost him his starting position.

The teams of Daniel Suarez and Chris Buescher have also changed engines and will start Sunday’s AAA 500 from the back. Buescher’s JTG Daugherty team is utilizing an engine from Hendrick Motorsports for the first time this season.

Also moving to the back of the field will be Matt DiBenedetto, whose No. 32 Ford required a transmission change.

Truex, the reigning series champion, is still trying to get locked into the Championship 4 at Homestead, Fla., with a win although he currently remains in a strong points position to do so.