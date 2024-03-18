All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
NASCAR Cup Bristol
Interview

Truex "gave it a hell of an effort" in Bristol loss to Hamlin

Martin Truex Jr. faced a tricky issue as he battled Denny Hamlin for the win late in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway – push harder or risk cording his tires.

Jim Utter
Jim Utter
Upd:

Watch: Martin Truex Jr. comes up one spot short in Bristol

Most drivers navigated the same issue throughout Sunday’s race, but the difference was Truex was in the best position to catch Hamlin for the win. And it was close – so close.

Following an uncharacteristic round of green flag pit stops on the short track, Truex emerged running second to Hamlin with 47 of 500 laps to go.

The two swapped the lead briefly battling lapped traffic but Truex knew he was getting close to pushing his luck on how hard he was running to catch Hamlin. Hamlin ended up taking the checkered flag 1.083 seconds ahead of Truex.

Read Also:

“I guess this tire management thing fits into my wheelhouse here at Bristol. Man, the difference was just coming out of the pits so far behind Denny,” Truex said. “I had to use mine up more on the last run.

“I was right on his bumper when he pitted and when I came out, he was a straightaway ahead of us and just used my stuff up too much to try to get there. The last five laps, my right-rear was corded. It was close.”

Sunday’s race turned out to be a completely different affair with tires than last fall, which ended up helping Truex to just his third top five finish at the track in 34 career starts.

Extreme tire wear

Although Goodyear brought the same tire combination to this race as was used last fall, for some reason the tire fall-off laid no rubber on the track, which resulted in excessive tire wear.

Midway through the race, NASCAR allowed Goodyear to provide teams with one additional set of tires but with many teams only able to go between 47-50 laps before developing problems, that forced teams to greatly alter the pace of the race.

For a veteran like Truex, that turned into an unexpected advantage.

“Early in the race, went way too hard and realized your tires were gone. And then, it’s like ‘Alright, we can’t run as hard as we can.’ Just had to figure out how hard you could push it and what kind of lap times you could run throughout the run,” Truex said.

“Then we kind of just managed it from there. It was tricky, honestly, I barely pushed harder there on that last run for 10 laps, and you know, at the end, I was right-rear corded.

“There’s a fine line and fortunately for us, we had a lot of speed in our Toyotas today and we were able to save tires and stay up front. That was the key.”

Sunday’s runner-up finish continues Truex’s strong start to the 2024 season. He has one top five and three top 10 finishes in the first five races and is third in the series standings heading into next weekend’s race at Circuit of the Americas.

“I gave it a hell of an effort,” Truex said. “Our Toyotas are working really well right now. Had a lot of fun today.”

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Hamlin wins wild Bristol Cup race dominated by tire wear
Next article Keselowski: "There was a lot of discipline required" due to tire wear

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jim Utter
More from
Jim Utter
NASCAR and Goodyear baffled by Bristol tire wear issues

NASCAR and Goodyear baffled by Bristol tire wear issues

NASCAR Cup
Bristol
NASCAR and Goodyear baffled by Bristol tire wear issues NASCAR and Goodyear baffled by Bristol tire wear issues
Kyle Larson would prefer "never to run a race like that again"

Kyle Larson would prefer "never to run a race like that again"

NASCAR Cup
Bristol
Kyle Larson would prefer "never to run a race like that again" Kyle Larson would prefer "never to run a race like that again"
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
Martin Truex Jr
More from
Martin Truex Jr
Hamlin wins wild Bristol Cup race dominated by tire wear

Hamlin wins wild Bristol Cup race dominated by tire wear

NASCAR Cup
Bristol
Hamlin wins wild Bristol Cup race dominated by tire wear Hamlin wins wild Bristol Cup race dominated by tire wear
Truex wants "huge" Daytona 500 win, but it's a "wide-open crapshoot"

Truex wants "huge" Daytona 500 win, but it's a "wide-open crapshoot"

NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Truex wants "huge" Daytona 500 win, but it's a "wide-open crapshoot" Truex wants "huge" Daytona 500 win, but it's a "wide-open crapshoot"
Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 10-1

Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 10-1

Prime
Prime
General
Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 10-1 Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 10-1
More from
Joe Gibbs Racing
Christopher Bell hopes critical Phoenix win "is just the beginning"

Christopher Bell hopes critical Phoenix win "is just the beginning"

NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
Christopher Bell hopes critical Phoenix win "is just the beginning" Christopher Bell hopes critical Phoenix win "is just the beginning"
Toyota's David Wilson: Bell's Phoenix victory "a momentous win"

Toyota's David Wilson: Bell's Phoenix victory "a momentous win"

NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
Toyota's David Wilson: Bell's Phoenix victory "a momentous win" Toyota's David Wilson: Bell's Phoenix victory "a momentous win"
Bell cruises to Phoenix Cup win for Toyota, ends Chevy streak

Bell cruises to Phoenix Cup win for Toyota, ends Chevy streak

NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
Bell cruises to Phoenix Cup win for Toyota, ends Chevy streak Bell cruises to Phoenix Cup win for Toyota, ends Chevy streak

Latest news

Hawksworth “knew it was going to be a battle” for GTD Pro win at Sebring

Hawksworth “knew it was going to be a battle” for GTD Pro win at Sebring

IMSA IMSA
Sebring 12 Hours
Hawksworth “knew it was going to be a battle” for GTD Pro win at Sebring Hawksworth “knew it was going to be a battle” for GTD Pro win at Sebring
NASCAR and Goodyear baffled by Bristol tire wear issues

NASCAR and Goodyear baffled by Bristol tire wear issues

NAS NASCAR Cup
Bristol
NASCAR and Goodyear baffled by Bristol tire wear issues NASCAR and Goodyear baffled by Bristol tire wear issues
How Bruce McLaren's death shaped more than just his F1 team

How Bruce McLaren's death shaped more than just his F1 team

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1
How Bruce McLaren's death shaped more than just his F1 team How Bruce McLaren's death shaped more than just his F1 team
Kyle Larson would prefer "never to run a race like that again"

Kyle Larson would prefer "never to run a race like that again"

NAS NASCAR Cup
Bristol
Kyle Larson would prefer "never to run a race like that again" Kyle Larson would prefer "never to run a race like that again"

Prime

Discover prime content
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
By James Newbold
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global