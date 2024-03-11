All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
NASCAR Cup Phoenix
Interview

Toyota's David Wilson: Bell's Phoenix victory "a momentous win"

Christopher Bell’s NASCAR Cup win Sunday at Phoenix Raceway may be the panacea Toyota has been looking for in its quest to win another series championship.

Jim Utter
Jim Utter
Race winner Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry

Race winner Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry

Mike Meajhws / NKP / Motorsport Images

Under the current playoff format, a driver needs to either win or run very well at Phoenix, which also requires leading laps. In the last two years – spanning four races – that’s been a scarcity for Toyota.

While Chevrolet drivers won both Phoenix races last year and Ford accomplished the same feat in 2022, Toyota drivers totaled just 15 laps led.

Then came Sunday, when not only did Toyota pick up the win with a strong performance from Bell and his No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing team, but Toyota drivers collectively led all but 14 of the 312 laps in the race.

First win for the XSE

It was a monumental shift in performance, which first became evident in practice on Friday and held true in qualifying with an all-Toyota front row.

“For Toyota, this was a momentous win,” said Toyota Racing Development president David Wilson. “This was the first win with our new Camry body. I was clear to say at the beginning of the year that we have struggled here recently.

“Today we led everything but 14 laps. That’s a credit to the Joe Gibbs organization, TRD USA and Calty Design, who helped us with this new Camry body.

“At the same time, I will say that the secret to longevity in sports, in motorsports, is never get too high when the day goes your way, and never get too low when it doesn’t because we’re going to be racing again next week.”

Both TRD and Ford Performance debuted new iterations of their respective Camry and Mustang race cars in the Cup series in 2024 but in the season’s first three races, Chevrolet drivers had visited Victory Lane.

Still, success at Phoenix was especially important for two reasons – the 1-mile oval hosts the series championship race in November and it also was the debut of NASCAR’s new short track/road course aero package.

Sunday’s result – with Toyota drivers claiming five of the top 10 finishing positions and leading nearly every lap – bodes well for the manufacturer in both areas.

Bell is now locked in the 2024 playoffs and currently Toyota has five other drivers in the top 16 in the series standings.

“It was unprecedented how much TRD USA and Joe Gibbs Racing worked together on that (new) body,” Wilson said. “But you don’t race wind tunnels, you don’t race dynos.

“You could be the best on paper, but unless you have the talent behind the steering wheel and the team and the pit crews to put an entire race together, the rest is meaningless.

“Certainly, what we’ve seen four races in validates a lot of our optimism, but we have a whole lot of racing to go, more intermediate (tracks), more big tracks and short tracks to truly evaluate where we are.”

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Buescher “really proud" after runner-up finish at Phoenix

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jim Utter
More from
Jim Utter
Buescher “really proud" after runner-up finish at Phoenix

Buescher “really proud" after runner-up finish at Phoenix

NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
Buescher “really proud" after runner-up finish at Phoenix Buescher “really proud" after runner-up finish at Phoenix
Bell cruises to Phoenix Cup win for Toyota, ends Chevy streak

Bell cruises to Phoenix Cup win for Toyota, ends Chevy streak

NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
Bell cruises to Phoenix Cup win for Toyota, ends Chevy streak Bell cruises to Phoenix Cup win for Toyota, ends Chevy streak
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
Christopher Bell
More from
Christopher Bell
Daytona 500: Duel #2 marred by massive crash; Bell wins

Daytona 500: Duel #2 marred by massive crash; Bell wins

NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Daytona 500: Duel #2 marred by massive crash; Bell wins Daytona 500: Duel #2 marred by massive crash; Bell wins
NASCAR Full Speed review: Will the Netflix docuseries elevate the sport?

NASCAR Full Speed review: Will the Netflix docuseries elevate the sport?

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Full Speed review: Will the Netflix docuseries elevate the sport? NASCAR Full Speed review: Will the Netflix docuseries elevate the sport?
William Byron earns pole position for NASCAR Cup title-decider

William Byron earns pole position for NASCAR Cup title-decider

NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
William Byron earns pole position for NASCAR Cup title-decider William Byron earns pole position for NASCAR Cup title-decider
More from
Joe Gibbs Racing
Chandler Smith wins Phoenix Xfinity race after Allgaier's shock exit

Chandler Smith wins Phoenix Xfinity race after Allgaier's shock exit

NASCAR XFINITY
Phoenix
Chandler Smith wins Phoenix Xfinity race after Allgaier's shock exit Chandler Smith wins Phoenix Xfinity race after Allgaier's shock exit
Denny Hamlin beats Ty Gibbs to Phoenix Cup pole in all-JGR front row

Denny Hamlin beats Ty Gibbs to Phoenix Cup pole in all-JGR front row

NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
Denny Hamlin beats Ty Gibbs to Phoenix Cup pole in all-JGR front row Denny Hamlin beats Ty Gibbs to Phoenix Cup pole in all-JGR front row
Nemechek cruises to dominant NASCAR Xfinity win at Las Vegas

Nemechek cruises to dominant NASCAR Xfinity win at Las Vegas

NASCAR XFINITY
Las Vegas
Nemechek cruises to dominant NASCAR Xfinity win at Las Vegas Nemechek cruises to dominant NASCAR Xfinity win at Las Vegas

Latest news

Yamamoto 'never imagined' scoring podium on injury comeback in Super Formula

Yamamoto 'never imagined' scoring podium on injury comeback in Super Formula

SF Super Formula
Suzuka
Yamamoto 'never imagined' scoring podium on injury comeback in Super Formula Yamamoto 'never imagined' scoring podium on injury comeback in Super Formula
Bagnaia: Understanding 2024 Ducati more important than Qatar MotoGP win

Bagnaia: Understanding 2024 Ducati more important than Qatar MotoGP win

MGP MotoGP
Qatar GP
Bagnaia: Understanding 2024 Ducati more important than Qatar MotoGP win Bagnaia: Understanding 2024 Ducati more important than Qatar MotoGP win
Haas: Bearman deserves F1 chance, but 2025 seat not a given

Haas: Bearman deserves F1 chance, but 2025 seat not a given

F1 Formula 1
Haas: Bearman deserves F1 chance, but 2025 seat not a given Haas: Bearman deserves F1 chance, but 2025 seat not a given
The military precision involved in bringing F1 broadcasts to life

The military precision involved in bringing F1 broadcasts to life

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
The military precision involved in bringing F1 broadcasts to life The military precision involved in bringing F1 broadcasts to life

Prime

Discover prime content
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
By James Newbold
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global