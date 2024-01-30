Subscribe
Toyota and Mobil 1 extend partnership across all classes

Toyota’s American motorsports arm TRD USA has revealed a ‘first-of-its-kind expansion’ of its relationship with Mobil 1.

Charles Bradley
Author Charles Bradley
Toyota, Mobil1 partnership

Mobil 1’s primary assets will now be involved across all three of Toyota’s NASCAR Cup Series teams – Joe Gibbs Racing, 23XI Racing, and Legacy Motor Club – along with continued primary placements within Toyota’s NHRA Drag Racing Series, IMSA SportsCar Championship, ARCA Series, Late Models and more.

“Mobil 1 is proud to be synonymous with motorsports, and we are thrilled to take that to the next level with Toyota Racing Development,” said Rob Shearer, director of global sponsorships and marketing services, on behalf of Mobil 1. “Toyota Racing Development shares the same passion for performance as we do and, together, we will work to continue to show how the right motor oil can improve on-track performance and provide longevity for consumers’ vehicles.

“We are proud to compete in many different series and cheer on our racers all season long.”

John Hunter Nemechek, Joe Gibbs Racing, Mobil 1 Toyota Supra

Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images

John Hunter Nemechek, Joe Gibbs Racing, Mobil 1 Toyota Supra

Back-to-back NASCAR Cup Championship 4 driver Christopher Bell will lead off the increased partnership with Mobil 1 as the primary sponsor on his new Toyota Camry XSE at the Clash at the Coliseum this weekend. Bell will also have Mobil 1 backing for the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway in March and Talladega Superspeedway in April.

JGR will also have several Mobil 1 primary races in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with Chandler Smith.

“TRD’s technical partnership with Mobil 1 has been integral to Toyota’s on-track performance and success over the past 20-plus years,” said David Wilson, TRD USA’s president. “From winning the Indy 500 to championships in NASCAR, IMSA, NHRA and countless achievements in sports car, grass roots and dirt racing action, Mobil 1 has been the common denominator.

“As we begin another exciting racing season in 2024, we are honored to expand our partnership with Mobil 1.”

Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace will run primary Mobil 1 races this year. Reddick will kick off the team’s primary assets at the spring Phoenix race and return to Mobil 1 colors at Richmond Raceway in August, while Wallace will have Mobil 1 as his primary sponsor at the first road course race of the season at the Circuit of the Americas in March.

Legacy MC’s John Hunter Nemechek will close out the season for Mobil 1. Nemechek, a graduate of the Toyota driver development (TD2) program, and Mobil 1 visited Victory Lane many times together through the years.

The Lexus Racing GT3 program will also continue its partnership with Mobil 1, including having a presence on the championship winning Vasser Sullivan No. 14 Lexus RC F GT3 in IMSA.

Charles Bradley
