Five most memorable NASCAR Cup finishes at Texas

5. Domination 1 / 5 No driver has more wins than Jimmie Johnson at Texas Motor Speedway. The seven-time series champion has won there seven times and most recently took the checkered flag in spring, 2017. Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / LAT Images

4. Hamlin vs. Kenseth 2 / 5 2010's Texas race may be remembered more for the Gordon/Burton scuffle, but the finish itself was one for the ages. Kenseth stole the lead away from Hamlin with two laps to go, but ran wide out of Turn 2 and touched the wall. Hamlin dove back under him and retook the top spot, winning the race. Photo by: Motorsport.com / ASP Inc.

3. The finish, the fight 3 / 5 Jeff Gordon was leading late at Texas in 2014 when a caution set up a two-lap shootout. Brad Keselowski tried to make it three-wide in the middle on the restart, hitting Gordon and taking him out of contention. He spun with a cut tire, leading two yet another GWC where Jimmie Johnson was able to hang on to the top spot. But once the checkered flag flew, the real fireworks began with a massive brawl ensuing between Gordon and Keselowski. Photo by: Action Sports Photography

2. A special win 4 / 5 Dale Earnhardt Jr. scored his first of 26 NASCAR Cup Series victories at Texas Motor Speedway in 2000. Afterwards, he celebrated the special win with his legendary father. Photo by: Phillip Abbott / LAT Images