Tony Stewart prefers "merit and maturity" in new Cup drivers

While Berry has certainly shown he has the talent to compete at NASCAR’s highest level, at 32 years old and joining a top-tier Cup program without a multi-million-dollar sponsorship in tow, he doesn’t fit the mold of many recent rookies.

In the last 10 years, more and more drivers are moving into the top levels of NASCAR soon after they reach the minimum age of 18 to compete and gain rides by bringing sponsorship or come from a wealthy background.

Not interested in pay drivers

Granted, drivers taking that route can still turn out to be great talents, but in announcing Berry’s addition to Stewart-Haas Racing to replace Kevin Harvick next season, Hall of Famer Stewart, the team’s co-owner, made clear his preference.

“I am not interested in some kid’s father coming and buying their way into the Cup series. I have zero interest in that,” Stewart said during Wednesday’s news conference. “We want guys that earn their way, that work hard, that understand the values that it takes to be a top-tier driver – not one that just got his high school diploma and now all the sudden he’s a Cup driver.

“Josh has put the time, the effort, and every time he’s got an opportunity, he’s made the most of it. Those are the traits that championship drivers are built off of, not the easy ticket to get there.”

Stewart acknowledged during Wednesday’s announcement that SHR is still working to secure sponsorship for Berry’s No. 4 Ford next season.

While some of the sponsors of current driver Kevin Harvick may remain, at least one significant one – Busch Beer – is moving to another organization and driver next season.

Berry, who starred in Legends Cars and Late Models as he worked his way into the top levels of NASCAR, has earned each opportunity in his resume through his work in the shop and on the track.

Stewart believes that more than anything is what has prepared Berry to battle for Cup Series race wins and championships.

“Everyone at the shop is extremely excited – we’re excited,” Stewart said. “To fill Kevin’s shoes is a hard task, and we all are very confident off of Josh’s merit and his maturity – everything he has done and all the positions he’s put himself in shows that he’s a smart race car driver.

“That’s exactly what we’re looking for, for this No. 4 car.”

thumbnail_Josh Berry I Photo by: Stewart-Haas Racing

Stewart said he doesn’t believe a lot of young drivers have yet gained the maturity or life experience required to be successful in dealing with the peaks and valleys common in a high-profile professional sports career.

“I really don’t think people in general realize the sacrifices that people at this level need to make to get here. There are things that you sacrifice, that you either put on hold or you don’t get to do in your life, because you’re so dedicated to motorsports,” he said.

“That’s what makes these top-tier people top-tier – the time and dedication that it takes. I want somebody who had to go through hard times, somebody who knows what it takes to go up and down the road, and that is mentally stable and understands what it takes to compete at this level.

“You just don’t see drivers that have that kind of savvy anymore. Josh is one of those guys that we do see that in.”