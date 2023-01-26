Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Helio Castroneves rules out 2023 Daytona 500 NASCAR bid
NASCAR Cup News

Tony Stewart again joins NASCAR broadcast team for Daytona 500, Clash

Tony Stewart will once again join the FOX Sports broadcast team for the season-opening Daytona 500, as well as The Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Nick DeGroot
By:
Tony Stewart again joins NASCAR broadcast team for Daytona 500, Clash
Listen to this article

The three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion becomes the third person in the booth, alongside regulars Mike Joy and Clint Bowyer.

FOX Sports will continue utilizing a rotating booth this year, with Stewart returning after doing four races in 2022. In addition to the Dayton 500 and the L.A. Clash, he also joined the broadcast team at COTA and Sonoma Raceway.

“I’m thrilled to be back in the FOX NASCAR booth for the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum and the Daytona 500 again this year,” Stewart said in a release from FOX. “I was honored to call both last year and really enjoyed seeing the action from a different perspective and role, not to mention the sheer entertainment of sharing a booth with Clint and Mike. I’m looking forward to opening the new season with FOX and seeing what 2023 holds for the sport.”

It's expected that Kevin Harvick will take up the position as third man in the booth full-time come 2024 after retiring from NASCAR Cup competition, which Motorsport.com reported earlier this month.

