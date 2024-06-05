Gilliland re-signs as Front Row Motorsports’ NASCAR Cup team leader

Gilliland, 24, has led a career-high 101 laps and has shown up near the front in many races this season.

“Todd and his family have been with my family and the team for a very long time," said Jenkins. “We’ve watched him grow, mature, and show all his potential behind our truck and car.

“It’s now his time to lead us into our next phase of winning races and being a consistent playoff contender.”

Gilliland is a two-time ARCA Series East Champion, two-time ARCA Series race winner, three-time NASCAR Truck Series winner, and a seven-time top-10 finisher in the NASCAR Cup Series in his first 87 starts.

He has been with FRM since the inception of its NASCAR Truck Series program in 2020 and has followed in his father David’s footsteps as a driver with the Mooresville, N.C.-based team.

“I want to be at Front Row Motorsports, and I want to be a part of what’s happening right now,” said Gilliland. “This is the time to join as a partner, a fan, and watch our next chapter.

“It’s really cool to see it all happening, and I have to thank Bob Jenkins and Jerry Freeze for their commitment in taking the steps to make us a consistent winning and playoff organization.

“It’s never easy, but I feel confident in our direction. I’m excited to see what the future holds.”

FRM currently fields two full-time Cup teams with drivers Michael McDowell and Gilliland, and a full-time Truck Series entry with rookie Layne Riggs.

The door opened for Gilliland to lead the team, as McDowell leaves at the end of this season to join Spire Motorsports. McDowell joined FRM in 2018 and scored a pair of Cup wins – his Daytona 500 victory and last season on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course.

The team says it’s now focused on extending and building new business relationships for Gilliland’s 2025 program.

"We want to build on his momentum, rising star power, and continue our partnerships and build new ones that will allow him to compete for wins," said Jerry Freeze, FRM’s general manager.

“Announcing our recent intentions for our growth in 2025 and extending Todd’s contract for multiple years allows our focus to aggressively build an even better program for Todd.”

FRM added that announcements of car numbers and additional drivers will “come later once finalized.”