TNT Sports "thrilled" as Dale Earnhardt Jr. joins its NASCAR broadcast team

Earnhardt will serve as an on-air commentator for TNT Sports’ exclusive coverage of five NASCAR Cup Series races each summer, airing in consecutive weeks on TNT and the Bleacher Report Sports tier on its Max streaming service (formerly HBO Max).

In addition, Earnhardt will contribute to a new B/R content series distributed across its social and digital platforms. The new series, co-produced with Earnhardt’s Dirty Mo Media, will feature interviews with special guests while driving each of TNT’s five Cup tracks with them in the passenger seat.

“We’re very thrilled to welcome Dale to the TNT Sports family as we partner closely in setting the cornerstone for our NASCAR coverage,” said Craig Berry, executive vice president and chief content officer for TNT Sports.

“We could not be more excited for the return of NASCAR to TNT Sports next summer, with Dale being a critical part of the overall vision and execution of our coverage.”

Prime Video

In addition to Earnhardt joining TNT Sports, Earnhardt will also be part of Prime Video’s broadcast team for its inaugural season in 2025.

“It is such an exciting time to welcome TNT Sports back to NASCAR,” Earnhardt Jr. said. “I remember watching the races on TNT back in the day, and it’s so nostalgic to see them return to the sport and to be a part of their team.

“I’m looking forward to joining their team and also getting the chance to work with Bleacher Report creating content that our fans will enjoy.”

Details on new TV deal

Last November, NASCAR unveiled a new seven-year, multi-billion-dollar TV rights deal for its Cup Series that includes a streaming component for the first time.

Under the new deal which begins in 2025, Fox will get 14 Cup races annually in the first half of the season including the Daytona 500. After Fox, Amazon’s Prime Video will stream five events, marking the first time NASCAR’s premier series will be exclusively live-streamed.

After Amazon, Warner Brothers Discovery will carry the next five Cup races, which will be simulcast on both TNT and the B/R Sports tier on Max. NBC Sports will complete the season with the final 14 races, including the championship finale.

Along with The CW carrying all of the Xfinity races, the 2025 season will also contain a unique component involving Cup practice and qualifying sessions, which typically involve a two-hour window each race weekend.

The vast majority of those sessions will be televised by Amazon Prime and WBD (streamed on Max and simulcast on truTV).

Earnhardt’s career included 26 Cup wins and he qualified for the playoffs eight times (2004, 2006, 2008, 2011-15). He also owns a pair of Xfinity Series championships.