NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

TMS president rips F1's "infamous indifference toward the fans"

TMS president rips F1's
Jim Utter
By: Jim Utter
Aug 31, 2018, 5:00 PM

Count Texas Motor Speedway President Eddie Gossage as not a fan of Formula 1’s draft 2019 schedule released on Friday.

Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Fusion Busch Light green flag start
Texas Motor Speedway President Eddie Gossage
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W08, battles with Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF70H, ahead of the rest of the field
Eddie Gossage watches the pre-race activites from the flag stand

The draft 2019 F1 calendar includes its annual stop at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, on Nov. 3, the same date as TMS’s fall Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at the oval in Fort Worth.

The NASCAR 2019 calendar has been public since April 3 of this year.

“Shame on Formula 1 for doing this to the fans. Fans have recognized this as the NASCAR date on this weekend since its inception long before Circuit of the Americas was built,” Gossage said in a statement.

“I would think a lot of fans – myself included – would enjoy going to both races. Now Formula One is making fans choose only one. Yet another bad call by Formula 1 showing their infamous indifference toward the fans.”

Although the draft 2019 Formula 1 calendar still needs to be formally approved by the FIA World Motor Sport Council on Oct. 12, it’s unlikely many changes will be made.

Earlier this month, TMS and IndyCar reached a new multi-year agreement to continue hosting races even though the series is also in talks with COTA about hosting a race.

The COTA event would likely take the place of the series’ current stop at Phoenix and be held in April.

 

