Timothy Peters to make Cup debut at Talladega with RBR

Timothy Peters and team owner Ricky Benton must have enjoyed working with each other at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway last month when Peters finished seventh in the NASCAR Truck Series race.

Now Benton has decided to field his Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series car for the second time this season with Peters behind the wheel this time around.

Peters will drive the No. 92 car sponsored by Advance Auto Parts and Carquest as primary sponsors along with Black’s Tire Service, Highland Construction and BB&T as associated partners for their entry in the GEICO 500 at Talladega.

RBR finished 14th in the 60th running of the Daytona 500 with veteran driver David Gilliland behind the wheel in February.

“I’m so excited for this opportunity that Ricky (Benton), (crew chief) Mike (Hester) are giving me to make my first Cup start,” said Peters. “We had a good weekend at Martinsville in our first race together and Ricky called me a few weeks ago and asked me if I would be interested in making my first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series start and of course I said yes.

“This is just a dream come true for me and I can’t thank Advance Auto Parts, Carquest, the entire Black’s Tire family, BB&T and Highland Construction for partnering with us to make this happen.”

Peters is no stranger to restrictor-plate racing, especially at the biggest track on the NASCAR schedule.

The Danville, Va., native has two wins at Talladega and four top-five finishes at the 2.66-mile track. Peters has also recorded a NASCAR Truck Series win at Daytona.

“Timothy is an incredibly talented driver and proved to be a great fit with our guys at Martinsville,” said team owner Ricky Benton. “He and Mike (Hester) worked great together, communicated well and made some great adjustments as that race progressed.

“I have no doubt that it will carry over to Talladega in the Cup car.”

Although Peters knows racing a Cup car will be very different, he feels his experience in racing at Talladega will carry over in a lot of ways.

“I have experience in the draft and knowing when to put yourself in the right spot to be able to contend for a strong finish or even a win,” said Peters. “You also have to survive the day and I think that is where my experience can help us during the race.”