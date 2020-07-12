What time and channel is the Kentucky NASCAR race today?
The 17th round of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season takes place at Kentucky Speedway for the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart.
What time is the NASCAR race today?
NASCAR caps off a busy weekend at Kentucky Speedway with the Cup Series Sunday. Kurt Busch enters as the defending winner of the event, who beat his brother Kyle in a thrilling last-lap duel in 2019.
The Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart will go live at 2:30 p.m. EST. Jimmie Johnson makes his return after sitting out one race due to testing positive for COVID-19.
- Race: Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart
- Date: Sunday, July 12, 2020
- Start time: 2:30 p.m. EST.
- Location: Kentucky Speedway
Austin Cindric swept the two NASCAR Xfinity Series races this weekend for Team Penske while Sheldon Creed captured his maiden Truck Series victory in a rain-shortened race Saturday. Ty Gibbs claimed the ARCA win.
What channel is the NASCAR race today?
The race will be broadcasted live on Fox Sports 1 and PRN will carry the radio broadcast. It is 400 miles, 267 laps with stages of 80-80-107.
It's the final points-paying race FOX will broadcast in 2020 before officially signing off following next week's All-Star Race.
Kyle Busch will lead the field to the green flag with Joey Logano alongside after a random draw for the lineup, based partially on owner's points.
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Streaming: Fox Sports Go
- Radio Station: Peformance Racing Network (PRN); SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
What is the starting lineup for NASCAR's Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart
|Pos.
|Driver
|Team
|1
|Kyle Busch
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|2
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|3
|Kevin Harvick
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|4
|Aric Almirola
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|5
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|Team Penske
|7
|Kurt Busch
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|8
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|9
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|10
|Matt DiBenedetto
|Wood Brothers Racing
|11
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|12
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|13
|Chris Buescher
|Roush Fenway Racing
|14
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|15
|Clint Bowyer
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|16
|Erik Jones
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|17
|Matt Kenseth
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|18
|Bubba Wallace
|Richard Petty Motorsports
|19
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|20
|Jimmie Johnson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|21
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|22
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Front Row Motorsports
|23
|Ryan Newman
|Roush Fenway Racing
|24
|Tyler Reddick
|Richard Childress Racing
|25
|Garrett Smithley
|Rick Ware Racing
|26
|Josh Bilicki
|Spire Motorsports
|27
|Corey LaJoie
|Go Fas Racing
|28
|Quin Houff
|StarCom Racing
|29
|Cole Custer
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|30
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|31
|Brennan Poole
|Premium Motorsports
|32
|Ryan Preece
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|33
|Ty Dillon
|Germain Racing
|34
|Christopher Bell
|Leavine Family Racing
|35
|Joey Gase
|Petty Ware Racing
|36
|JJ Yeley
|Rick Ware Racing
|37
|Daniel Suarez
|Gaunt Brothers Racing
|38
|Timmy Hill
|Motorsports Business Management
What is the revised schedule for NASCAR in 2020?
NASCAR released more of their schedule this week, cancelling the Watkins Glen Cup race and adding a tripleheader weekend at the Daytona International Speedway road course for the very first time
|DATE
|TRACK
|SERIES
|DISTANCE
|NETWORK
|START (ET)
|Sunday, July 12
|Kentucky
|Cup
|400 mi
|FS1
|2:30 p.m.
|Wednesday, July 15
|Bristol
|Cup (All-Star Open)
|TBA
|FS1
|7 p.m.
|Wednesday, July 15
|Bristol
|Cup (All-Star Race)
|TBA
|FS1
|8:30 p.m.
|Saturday, July 18
|Texas
|Xfinity
|300 mi
|NBCSN
|3 p.m.
|Saturday, July 18
|Texas
|Gander Trucks
|250 mi
|FS1
|8 p.m.
|Sunday, July 19
|Texas
|Cup
|501 mi
|NBCSN
|3 p.m.
|Thursday, July 23
|Kansas
|Cup
|400 mi
|NBCSN
|7:30 p.m.
|Friday, July 24
|Kansas
|Gander Trucks
|200 mi
|FS1
|7 p.m.
|Friday, July 24
|Kansas
|ARCA Menards
|150 mi
|FS1
|10 p.m.
|Saturday, July 25
|Kansas
|Gander Trucks
|200 mi
|FS1
|1:30 p.m.
|Saturday, July 25
|Kansas
|Xfinity
|250 mi
|NBCSN
|5 p.m.
|Sunday, Aug. 2
|New Hampshire
|Cup
|318 mi
|NBCSN
|3 p.m.
