NASCAR Cup / Martinsville II / Breaking news

Tifft hospitalized prior to first Martinsville practice

shares
comments
Tifft hospitalized prior to first Martinsville practice
By:
Oct 26, 2019, 1:44 PM

NASCAR Cup Series driver Matt Tifft was transported to a local hospital Saturday morning and will sit out all track activity today.

Tifft, 23, suffered a "serious medical issue" prior to the start of Saturday morning's practice at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, sources confirmed to Motorsport.com.

Front Row Motorsports officials confirmed Tifft was taken first to the track's infield care center and then transported to Martinsville General Hospital. He would be evaluated there to determine whether he needed to go to a different facility.

The team said Tifft would not participate in any further track activity today and his status for the remainder of the weekend was unclear.

Truck Series playoff driver Matt Crafton was tapped to serve as Tifft's substitute driver and got into his No. 36 Ford about 15 minutes into the first 50-minute session.

Tifft had missed final practice at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway with symptoms of vertigo but was able to race the next day.

So far in his rookie Cup season, Tifft has one top-10 finish in 32 starts and ranked 30th in the series standings.

In 2016, Tifft had successful surgery for the removal of a low-grade glioma in his brain.

