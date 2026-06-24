The part-time drivers who have beaten the odds to win a modern NASCAR Cup race

Competing as a part-time driver was very common in the early years of NASCAR, with drivers even winning championships without committing to the full season-long schedule.

But as the years went by and the sport moved into the modern age, the chances of a part-time driver prevailing at the top level of the sport became increasingly rare. It didn't happen at all in the 1990s, and since the turn of the 21st century, it's only happened nine times.

At Naval Base Coronado in San Diego last weekend, Corey Heim became the most recent, and the first since SVG did it three years ago. But who else has shown up as a part-time driver and captured a checkered flag over the past 25 years of NASCAR Cup racing, and how did they do it? Let's take a look...

Note: This list only features planned part-time Cup drivers, and not race winners who were forced out of the car mid-season due to injuries or other reasons beyond their control.

Corey Heim - 2026 San Diego Street Course

Watch: Heim takes late lead, wins at Coronado

Making just his 13th career start and his sixth of the 2026 season, the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series champion was driving a fourth, unchartered entry for 23XI Racing. He qualified 13th, but didn't lead a single lap until he passed championship-leading teammate Tyler Reddick with three laps to go. He even bounced off the wall as the two made contact, but then drove off to a 10.3 second win over teammate Bubba Wallace as Reddick fell out of contention with a flat tire. Also, he was the first driver to ever win a Cup race with the No. 67, doing so in its 650th race.

After the win: Heim has already secured a full-time ride with 23XI Racing for the 2027 season, replacing Riley Herbst at the Cup level, and he still has a handful of starts remaining this year. His next appearance will be at Chicagoland Speedway.

Shane van Gisbergen -- 2023 Chicago Street Course

Watch: ‘This is what you dream of’: Shane van Gisbergen wins debut race

The three-time Supercars champion was making his NASCAR Cup debut with Trackhouse's Project 91 program, which is a part-time unchartered entry the team uses to bring international racing stars to NASCAR. Kimi Raikkonen had driven it before SVG, while Helio Castroneves and Kevin Magnussen did so later. Van Gisbergen arrived on the scene at an all-new street course and immediately had the pace to win. In wet conditions, he excelled, and even after getting on the wrong end of the strategy game, he surged from 18th to first in the final 30 laps of the race, winning the inaugural event. He was the first driver in over 60 years to win a Cup race on debut.

After the win: SVG left his career in Supercars behind and moved to the United States after his big win, becoming a full-time NASCAR driver for Trackhouse. He has since shattered multiple records on road and street courses with multiple wins, and even earned Rookie of the Year honors in 2025. SVG is now the winningest foreign-born driver in NASCAR history. He has adapted to ovals quickly as well, recently earning his first oval top five at the Cup level.

AJ Allmendinger -- 2021 Indianapolis Road Course

Watch: Allmendinger: ‘We just won at Indy … let’s go!’

Allmendinger has been in and out of the Cup Series several times throughout his career. He found a resurgence with Kaulig Racing a few years ago, and was competing full-time for them in the NASCAR O'Reilly Series in 2021. He also ran a handful of Cup races for the team, and in his fourth of five starts that year, he triumphed over the field. Competing at the Indy RC, he restarted third in overtime, which ended up being the perfect position. Chase Briscoe cut the course and was facing a penalty, but he also spun out Denny Hamlin in retaliation for pushing him off course, which opened the door for Allmendinger. It was his first Cup win since 2014, and the first-ever Cup win for Kaulig Racing.

After the win: Allmendinger won another Cup race for Kaulig at the Charlotte Roval in 2023, and 18 NASCAR O'Reilly races as well. He is still racing full-time in Cup and is solidly top 20 in the championship standings right now, and is set to cross the 500 career starts mark at Sonoma Raceway.

Justin Haley -- 2019 Daytona International Speedway

Making his third-ever Cup start with Spire Motorsports, Haley stayed out as others pitted under caution during the summer Daytona race. Soon after, the rain started pouring down, and he was declared the race winner in a shocking upset. He started 34th and led just one lap. It was Haley's only win in the Cup Series, and the first for Spire as a then-new organization on the grid.

After the win: Haley raced in Cup full-time for several years after that, but didn't find much success. He also raced full-time in the NASCAR O'Reilly Series, winning four races with Kaulig and placing as high as third in the championship. He now competes full-time in Trucks for Kaulig and Ram.

Brian Vickers -- 2013 New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Race winner Brian Vickers, Michael Waltrip Racing Toyota Photo by: Getty Images

Driving for Michael Waltrip Racing, Vickers shared the No. 55 Aaron's Dream Machine with veteran Mark Martin. Making his eighth start of the year in the Round #19 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, he took the lead for the first time with 16 laps to go and never relinquished it. He passed Tony Stewart and never looked back, securing what would be the final Cup win for both Vickers and MWR.

After the win: While MWR shut down a couple of years later, Vickers was forced to end his career early due to recurring blood clots, requiring him to go on blood thinners. He ended his career with 323 Cup starts and three victories.

Trevor Bayne -- 2011 running of the Daytona 500

Race winner Trevor Bayne, Wood Brothers Racing Ford celebrates with his team Photo by: Eric Gilbert

Bayne ran 17 races for the Wood Brothers during the 2011 season, and was making his first start of the year (and second ever) in the sport's biggest race. One day after his 20th birthday, he drove the iconic No. 21 to its fifth Daytona 500 victory, and the team's first since 1976! It was also the team's first win in any Cup race in about a decade. He did it with a helpful push from Bobby Labonte, and held off a charging Carl Edwards in the final seconds of the race.

After the win: Bayne went on to start almost 200 Cup races, but never returned to Victory Lane. He did collect two victories in the NASCAR O'Reilly Series after that, and these days, often appears as an analyst and reporter for NASCAR broadcasts.

Brad Keselowski -- 2009 Talladega Superspeedway

During the 2009 season, the then-rising star started 15 races with both James Finch and Hendrick Motorsports. Making his third start of the year at Talladega, he was pushing Carl Edwards in a tandem draft with the duo of Ryan Newman and Dale Earnhardt Jr. close behind him. In one of the most memorable finishes in Talladega history, Keselowski made his move to the inside with the checkered flag in sight, and while Edwards tried to block, Keselowski did not back down. Edwards spun across his nose, went fully airborne, and flipped into the outside fence. Keselowski earned his first-career win in a stunning upset, and the only victory ever for Finch as a Cup Series team owner.

After the win: Keselowski went on to become the most successful driver on this list, winning 36 Cup races, and the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series championship. He also won the 2010 NASCAR O'Reilly title, collecting 39 career wins there, and one Truck win as well. He currently competes as a driver/owner at RFK Racing with over 600 career Cup starts.

Jamie McMurray -- 2002 Charlotte Motor Speedway

Jamie McMurray with team owner Chip Ganassi Photo by: Rusty Jarrett via Getty Images

During the 2002 season, McMurray filled in for an injured Sterling Marlin at Chip Ganassi Racing. Making just his second career start at Charlotte Motor Speedway late in the season, he qualified fifth. He went on to lead the most laps (96), fending off a charging Bobby Labonte to capture the checkered flag.

After the win: McMurray went on to have a successful career after that, starting 584 Cup races and winning seven times. Those victories includes crown jewel triumphs in the 2010 Daytona 500, and the 2010 Brickyard 400 with Ganassi. He is a winner at all three national levels as well, and now works as a driver analyst for NASCAR broadcasts.

Robby Gordon -- 2001 New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Race winner Robby Gordon Photo by: Dave Dalesandro

Gordon replaced an injured Mike Skinner at Richard Childress Racing during the 2001 season. He made a total of 17 starts that year for three different teams, and earned his first win in the final race of the season at NHMS. The race was supposed to take place earlier in September, but was rescheduled due to the 9/11 terrorist attacks, and Gordon emerged victorious for RCR after starting deep in the field. Battling Jeff Gordon (no relation) for the win, he took the lead after knocking JG into a lapped car. Jeff Gordon showed his displeasure under caution, while Robby went on to capture the checkered flag.

After the win: Robby Gordon started almost 400 Cup races, winning three times. He also won in the NASCAR O'Reilly Series, and is an open-wheel race winner in CART as well. Robby actually attempted the Indy 500/Coke 600 Double more than any driver in history, and took part in ten Indianapolis 500s with multiple top-five finishes. He has made several starts in the Dakar Rally over the years, and is also the founder of Stadium Super Trucks off-road racing series.