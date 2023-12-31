The NASCAR world reacts to the passing of Cale Yarborough

The weekend began with the sudden passing of 2003 Indianapolis 500 winner Gil de Ferran, and ends with the death of four-time Daytona 500 winner Cale Yarborough. The three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion was undefeated between 1976 and 1978.

NASCAR Hall of Fame Executive Director Winston Kelley, speaking on Yarborough's passing, said the following: "First and foremost on behalf of the NASCAR Hall of Fame team, I want to offer our most sincere condolences to Cale's beloved wife Betty Jo, daughters Julie, Kelley, and B.J. and his entire family on the passing of Cale Yarborough.

"Known universally as one of the fiercest competitors to ever climb behind the wheel of a NASCAR racecar, the 2012 NASCAR Hall of Fame Inductee's accomplishments rank among our sport's elite. He was the first to win three consecutive NASCAR Cup Series championships capturing the crown from 1976-1978 driving for fellow Hall of Famer Junior Johnson. His five Southern 500 victories at his home track of Darlington Raceway are tied for 1st all-time, four Daytona 500 triumphs ranks second all-time; his 83 Cup series career victories is tied for 6th all-time and his 69 career Cup series poles ranks 4th all-time.

"Always a hard charger, Yarborough led more than 31,500 laps in his career and became the first to qualify at an average speed of over 200 mph at Daytona in 1984 the year he captured his fourth win in the Great American Race.

"He was also active and accomplished outside the drivers' seat as a high school and semi-pro football star, Golden Gloves boxer, successful owner of Cale Yarborough Honda for over 30 years and member of the Florence County Council.

"The NASCAR industry and our millions of fans have lost one of our grittiest and most successful superstars of all time. Cale's remarkable legacy and accomplishments in NASCAR will live in our minds, our hearts and the archives of the NASCAR Hall of Fame forever."

Below is a collection of social media posts from across NASCAR, paying tribute to Yarborough's legendary career.