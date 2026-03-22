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NASCAR Cup Darlington

The best throwback schemes for NASCAR Darlington weekend

Several teams are honoring Greg Biffle this weekend

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Photo by: Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Darlington is no longer being treated as the official 'Throwback Weekend,' but there's still several teams opting to pay tribute to the sport's history by recreating iconic paint schemes.

Last December, two-time Southern 500 winner Greg Biffle was killed alongside six others in a tragic plane crash. This weekend, there are several paint schemes honoring the NASCAR legend, in both the Cup and O'Reilly Series.

For The Biff

Brennan Poole, No. 44 Alpha Prime

Brennan Poole, No. 44 Alpha Prime

Photo by: Jeffrey Vest / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Dean Thompson, No. 26 Sam Hunt Racing

Dean Thompson, No. 26 Sam Hunt Racing

Photo by: Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

Photo by: Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

Photo by: Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

Photo by: Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Riding the 'Dente for Dale

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Photo by: Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

 

Vintage Rams

Mini Tyrrell, No. 14 Kaulig Racing Ram

Mini Tyrrell, No. 14 Kaulig Racing Ram

Photo by: Jonathan Bachman - Getty Images

 

Petty Blue back on the #43

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

Photo by: Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Other notable schemes

Austin Green, No. 87, and Lavar Scott, No. 45

Austin Green, No. 87, and Lavar Scott, No. 45

Photo by: Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Photo by: Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

 

 

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