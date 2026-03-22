The best throwback schemes for NASCAR Darlington weekend
Several teams are honoring Greg Biffle this weekend
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Photo by: Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Darlington is no longer being treated as the official 'Throwback Weekend,' but there's still several teams opting to pay tribute to the sport's history by recreating iconic paint schemes.
Last December, two-time Southern 500 winner Greg Biffle was killed alongside six others in a tragic plane crash. This weekend, there are several paint schemes honoring the NASCAR legend, in both the Cup and O'Reilly Series.
For The Biff
Brennan Poole, No. 44 Alpha Prime
Photo by: Jeffrey Vest / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Dean Thompson, No. 26 Sam Hunt Racing
Photo by: Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
Photo by: Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
Photo by: Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
Photo by: Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Riding the 'Dente for Dale
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Photo by: Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Vintage Rams
Mini Tyrrell, No. 14 Kaulig Racing Ram
Photo by: Jonathan Bachman - Getty Images
Petty Blue back on the #43
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
Photo by: Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Other notable schemes
Austin Green, No. 87, and Lavar Scott, No. 45
Photo by: Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Photo by: Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
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