The best throwback schemes for NASCAR Darlington weekend

Darlington is no longer being treated as the official 'Throwback Weekend,' but there's still several teams opting to pay tribute to the sport's history by recreating iconic paint schemes.

Last December, two-time Southern 500 winner Greg Biffle was killed alongside six others in a tragic plane crash. This weekend, there are several paint schemes honoring the NASCAR legend, in both the Cup and O'Reilly Series.

For The Biff

Brennan Poole, No. 44 Alpha Prime Photo by: Jeffrey Vest / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Dean Thompson, No. 26 Sam Hunt Racing Photo by: Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford Photo by: Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford Photo by: Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford Photo by: Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Riding the 'Dente for Dale

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Photo by: Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Vintage Rams

Mini Tyrrell, No. 14 Kaulig Racing Ram Photo by: Jonathan Bachman - Getty Images

Petty Blue back on the #43

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota Photo by: Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Other notable schemes

Austin Green, No. 87, and Lavar Scott, No. 45 Photo by: Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford Photo by: Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images